ATLANTIC
More

    • Horse dies after pickup truck collision: P.E.I. RCMP

    An RCMP vehicle is pictured in an undated image. (File photo) An RCMP vehicle is pictured in an undated image. (File photo)
    Share

    A horse died in a collision with a pickup truck in Kings County, P.E.I., on Wednesday.

    According to an RCMP news release, the truck hit a loose horse on Baldwin Road. The horse did not survive, but the driver was unharmed.

    Police noted a cyclist suffered minor injuries in a separate collision in Stratford on the same day.

    "For all of us who share the roadways, these types of incidents serve as reminders to always be vigilant as the unexpected could be just a head of you," said Cpl. Gavin Moore, media relations officer for the Prince Edward Island RCMP, in the release.

    For more Prince Edward Island news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Remains of missing Markham woman found in Parry Sound: police

    York Regional Police say that human remains discovered in Parry Sound more than a week ago are those of a missing Markham woman. Yuk-Ying Anita Mui was first reported missing by her family on Aug. 9. Three days later on Aug. 12, OPP located burned human remains, which have since been confirmed to be those of Mui, police said.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News