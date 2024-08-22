Horse dies after pickup truck collision: P.E.I. RCMP
A horse died in a collision with a pickup truck in Kings County, P.E.I., on Wednesday.
According to an RCMP news release, the truck hit a loose horse on Baldwin Road. The horse did not survive, but the driver was unharmed.
Police noted a cyclist suffered minor injuries in a separate collision in Stratford on the same day.
"For all of us who share the roadways, these types of incidents serve as reminders to always be vigilant as the unexpected could be just a head of you," said Cpl. Gavin Moore, media relations officer for the Prince Edward Island RCMP, in the release.
Toronto
Mounties lay terror charges against suspect from Greater Toronto Area
The RCMP say they have laid terrorism charges against a suspect from the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) after a "lengthy" investigation.
Man charged for allegedly abducting baby from grandparent in Scarborough
A 29-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly abducting a baby while they were with a grandparent in Scarborough on Wednesday.
Calgary
Charges laid in connection with murder of missing Calgary man
Calgary police say a man who went missing last year was murdered and they've arrested a suspect in the case.
Railway shutdown will cost Prairie farmers $17M a day: expert
A local expert says the railway shutdown that started Wednesday evening will be detrimental to Prairie farmers.
Record-breaking number of first-year students moving into U of C residence in fall 2024
The University of Calgary says the number of first-year students moving to campus this fall is the highest number yet.
Edmonton
Railway shutdown will cost Prairie farmers $17M a day: expert
A local expert says the railway shutdown that started Wednesday evening will be detrimental to Prairie farmers.
'No more room for error': Edmonton councillor calls for halt on new project spending as current projects drag on
An Edmonton councillor says the city's project management is failing to finish projects on time and on budget.
Teen charged in Hinton, Edson sexual assault cases involving voyeurism
A man from Brule, Alta., is facing several sexual assault charges among others following a string of incidents reported Monday involving women having their pants pulled down in Hinton and Edson.
Montreal
Housing crisis: call for tenders for 500 prefabricated homes
The Quebec government presented a series of measures on Thursday to tackle the housing crisis. Quebec is expected to issue its first call for tenders shortly for the construction of 500 prefabricated affordable housing units.
No service on some exo lines due to national rail shutdown
Exo is one of many train companies across Canada that have come to a halt in service after 9,300 workers were locked out by Canada's major railways.
Montreal schools get ready for first day of classes with dozens of teaching positions unfilled
On Thursday, Montreal's English school boards and French service centres joined forces to reassure parents that the school year will get off to a good start despite concerns that there are a lot of teaching positions unfilled.
Ottawa
Police target illegal drug trade in Ottawa and Quebec, seizing $2.7 million worth of drugs
Eleven people are facing charges and $2.7 million worth of illegal substances were seized during an investigating targeting drug traffickers supplying illegal drugs in the Ottawa area and into Quebec, according to police.
Fire damages apartment in Ottawa's east end
The Ottawa Fire Services says firefighters responded to a call for a fire in a high-rise building in the 1100 block of Cummings Avenue, near Ogilvie Road, at approximately 8 a.m. Thursday.
Loblaw to open new no name discount store in Brockville, Ont.
The "value-based no name store" will help customers "save up to 20 per cent on everyday grocery and household essentials," Loblaw Companies Ltd. said in a statement on Thursday.
London
Ongoing investigation at a home in Dorchester
Middlesex OPP detectives and a forensics unit are part of an investigation taking place at a home on Minnie Street in Dorchester.
London rail workers picket as Canadian rail yards shut down
Two locations in London were the site of local Teamster pickets on Thursday. Canada’s two largest railroads have ground to a halt after an ongoing labor dispute couldn't be resolved before a deadline.
Residents wary about townhouse proposal near Hamilton and Gore roads
Some residents in an east London subdivision are nervous about a new townhouse proposal that would be built near their backyard property lines.
Barrie
Drugs, handgun, Nazi paraphernalia: 5 people charged in Simcoe County bust
An investigation into drug trafficking and weaponry in Simcoe County has led to the arrest of five people.
Young mother killed in head-on Innisfil crash crossed centre line, police say
A young mother who died in a crash in Innisfil in the spring caused the fatal collision, police say.
Woman allegedly blows nearly 5x over legal alcohol limit after 2 collisions
Police in Barrie arrested a woman with driving impaired after two vehicles were struck Wednesday afternoon.
Northern Ontario
Court rejects appeal of North Bay-area man's first-degree murder conviction
An Ontario court has rejected an appeal by a northern Ont. man who brutally killed his girlfriend in November 2017.
Ont. family trying to regain ownership after stolen vehicle sold illegally
An Ontario man is trying to get back ownership of the vehicle that was stolen from him, but so far, he's had no luck.
Kitchener
Offensive flag under investigation in Kitchener, Ont.
A Nazi military flag was seen outside a Kitchener, Ont. home on Monday.
Lockdown lifts at Brantford General Hospital after online threat
An investigation is underway into online threats directed at Brantford General Hospital.
Water restrictions lift in Waterloo Region as pipe repairs wrap up
Regular water service has resumed in Waterloo Region after a large pipe supplying approximately 20 per cent of the region’s drinking water was repaired.
Windsor
One person dies in house fire on Bruce Avenue
A Windsor fire investigator is at the scene of a fatal house fire on Bruce Avenue.
Free driving lessons for teenagers happening this weekend in Windsor
The Ford Driving Skills for Life event returns to the WFCU Centre this weekend.
24 people arrested during two-day operation on Glengarry Avenue
The Windsor police have made 24 arrests following a two-day operation in the 300 block of Glengarry Avenue.
Winnipeg
'Will start feeling the pressure': How the rail strike could impact Manitobans
More than 9,000 railway workers have been locked out Thursday by Canada's two largest rail companies – Canadian National Railway Co. and Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd – bringing freight traffic to a halt. As Canadians wait to hear what's next in this saga that is centred on union negotiations, many are wondering how this will impact their day-to-day lives.
Universal birth control coverage coming to Manitoba this fall
Manitoba will be introducing universal birth control coverage this fall.
Some tenants returning after flood at downtown Winnipeg apartment building
Some tenants have now returned to a downtown apartment building following significant flooding earlier in the week.
Regina
'Frustrating and worrisome': Rail lockout causing concern for Sask. producers
Stakeholders are continuing to sound off all across Saskatchewan as a lockout of Canada's two major railways has begun.
Westbound lanes of Highway 1 closed at Indian Head after 'serious' collision
RCMP say the westbound lanes of Highway 1 are closed near Indian Head, Sask. Thursday afternoon after a serious collision.
Poll indicates gap between Sask. Party, NDP may be smallest since 2007
With an election coming in Saskatchewan no later than Oct. 28, the Sask. Party government appears to be in its closest contest with the provincial NDP since first coming into power 17 years ago.
Saskatoon
The first person in Canada to legally access 'magic mushroom' therapy has died at age 56
A Saskatoon man who became a trailblazer for psilocybin-assisted therapy, using a psychedelic drug commonly known as magic mushrooms, has died at age 56.
'Frustrating and worrisome': Rail lockout causing concern for Sask. producers
Stakeholders are continuing to sound off all across Saskatchewan as a lockout of Canada's two major railways has begun.
Saskatoon unveils $1.2B funding plan for arena district
Saskatoon’s administration revealed its cost estimate for the proposed downtown arena district — $1.22 billion.
Vancouver
Transit police arrest 56, seize weapons, drugs and stolen goods during Metrotown crackdown
Metro Vancouver Transit Police made dozens of arrests and seized drugs, weapons and thousands of dollars in stolen merchandise during a four-day crackdown at Metrotown SkyTrain Station last month.
B.C. man charged after drugs, 3D-printed guns seized on Vancouver Island
A Victoria-area man is facing more than a dozen drug and weapons charges after a series of co-ordinated police raids on Vancouver Island turned up 3D-printed handguns and several kilograms of drugs.
Telescopes, other equipment stolen from B.C. observatory during break-in
Authorities are hoping to recover thousands of dollars' worth of telescopes and other equipment following a break-in at an observatory in B.C.'s Okanagan this week.
Vancouver Island
B.C. man charged after drugs, 3D-printed guns seized on Vancouver Island
A Victoria-area man is facing more than a dozen drug and weapons charges after a series of co-ordinated police raids on Vancouver Island turned up 3D-printed handguns and several kilograms of drugs.
B.C. man charged after replica gun waved in road-rage incident: RCMP
A Metro Vancouver man is facing criminal charges for allegedly threatening another driver with a replica gun during what police described as a road-rage incident.
Daryl Hall cuts Vancouver concert short due to illness
Rock icon and singer-songwriter Daryl Hall walked off stage after only three songs in Vancouver on Wednesday night, his set cut short due to an unspecified illness.
Kelowna
Man charged with mischief for allegedly starting several fires Vernon, B.C.
A 33-year-old man is facing multiple charges for allegedly setting several fires in Vernon on Monday.
West Kelowna police seek help identifying break-and-enter suspect
Mounties in West Kelowna are looking for a suspect they say broke into a local home while a mother and her child were inside.
One year later: Hazards, progress, frustration in wake of West Kelowna wildfire
When the McDougall Creek fire sparked on Aug. 15, 2023, no one could’ve imagined it would mushroom in size, consuming homes, infrastructure and livelihoods in the West Kelowna area with damage that will take years to address.