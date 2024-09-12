Man facing attempted murder charge after fleeing from police: N.S. RCMP

A man is facing charges, including attempted murder and flight from police, after an incident in Nova Scotia’s Cumberland County.

The RCMP says an officer saw a man wanted on an outstanding warrant driving a Ford Focus on Highway 6 in Pugwash on Saturday.

As the car travelled west on Highway 6 in Shinimicas, another officer activated their emergency lights in to try and conduct a traffic stop.

Police say the driver refused to pull over and the officer didn’t pursue the car for safety reasons.

The car was seen on Kolbec Road in Oxford a short time later.

Police say the car crossed a solid line on the road and swerved toward an officer who was deploying a spike belt.

Officers then followed the car with their lights on.

Police say the driver didn’t stop, even though the car’s two front tires were disabled.

The car then turned right off Highway 6 toward a more populated area.

Police say the car, which was travelling about 20 km/h, was pushed into a ditch by a police vehicle in the interest of public safety.

The driver got out of the car and was arrested.

Police say he was not injured.

Bradley James Barton has been charged with:

attempted murder

impaired operation of a conveyance by drug

flight from police

driving while prohibited

The 40-year-old Westchester Station man was remanded into custody and appeared in court on Monday.

