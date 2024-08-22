Horse killed in pickup truck collision: P.E.I. RCMP

A horse died in a collision with a pickup truck in Kings County, P.E.I., on Wednesday.

According to an RCMP news release, the truck hit a loose horse on Baldwin Road. The horse did not survive, but the driver was unharmed.

Police noted a cyclist suffered minor injuries in a separate collision in Stratford on the same day.

"For all of us who share the roadways, these types of incidents serve as reminders to always be vigilant as the unexpected could be just a head of you," said Cpl. Gavin Moore, media relations officer for the Prince Edward Island RCMP, in the release.

