Human remains found in Eastern Passage, N.S.

Nova Scotia RCMP found human remains in Eastern Passage on Wednesday.

According to a news release from the RCMP, officers discovered the remains in the water near Government Wharf Road.

The Halifax detachment, along with the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service, is investigating the matter.

Police say they do not believe the incident poses a risk to the public.

No other details have been released at this time.

