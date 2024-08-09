Indigenous artist’s work featured in special Halifax exhibit

Artist Alan Syliboy’s work – which captures the past, present and future of Indigenous culture – was on full display at the Dalhousie Art Gallery in Halifax on the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples on Friday.

“The images and ideas, who we were, and reclaim it and bring it back. I think that was always necessary because everything was taken from us and now we’re reclaiming it,” said Syliboy.

Each piece in his exhibit, “The Journey So Far,” reflects traditions and beliefs Syliboy has reconnected to through art.

“I’ve lost my language early on when I went to school. We weren’t allowed to speak our language but I learned a lot about how Mi’kmaq people thought their ideas. I learned a lot about us,” he said.

Syliboy’s most significant pieces – some on loan from outside Canada – are featured at the gallery.

“He really is someone who has brought the Mi’kmaq culture and language back to a broader community and that is important. That’s not easy to do and he’s been doing it for over 50 years,” said Pamela Edmonds, Dalhousie University Art Gallery director and curator.

Hundreds have come to see his work up close and to speak with the creator himself.

“It’s important for us to let people know about this work. If they don’t already know about it and to celebrate, learn, and then to engage with it and pass it on,” said Edmonds.

“Here we are and we are part of this big world, so we’re taking our place in it,” said Syliboy.

The exhibit, which was open for more than a month, ended with a speech from Elder Albert Marshall at 7 p.m. on Friday.

