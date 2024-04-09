Inquest into man’s death in Fredericton hospital waiting room hears of short-staffed, crowded ER

Tuesday was the second day of a coroner’s inquest into the death of Darrell Mesheau, a 78-year-old former diplomat who died while waiting in the Dr. Everett Chalmers Hospital emergency waiting room during the early morning hours of July 12, 2022.

Mesheau spent time working all over the world, was very active in the greater Fredericton community and was father to two. His obituary described him as a “gentleman; warm, caring, funny and intelligent, with an infectious spirit.”

Five jurors heard testimony from several healthcare professionals, including the registered nurse who triaged Mesheau as level three that evening.

Danielle Othen, a 10-year veteran of the emergency department, described that evening as very busy, saying the department was short-staffed.

She was the only triage nurse working at the time, and the department saw 52 patients during that overnight shift. It was also overwhelmed with patients who were admitted to the hospital but there weren’t enough beds available, so they were placed in the emergency department.

Othen said at roughly 10:44 pm on July 11, she began her triage of Mesheau, who had been taken to the hospital by ambulance and was in a wheelchair at the time. According to her notes, Mesheau described feeling short of breath and weak with no appetite. He appeared pale, she noted.

Othen said she didn’t have access to Mesheau’s medical history, and she didn’t ask him about it. She triaged him as level three according to the national triage and acuity scale, which means the patient should be seen within 30 minutes by a doctor.

Mesheau was taken to the waiting room.

Othen was asked if she was able to perform all her regular duties that evening, including triaging patients and taking vitals of those in the waiting room.

She confirmed she couldn’t do both. The Oromocto Public Hospital had closed early — at 4 p.m. — that day, and Othen said when that happens, the Chalmers Hospital emergency department becomes even more hectic.

The lawyer representing Mesheau’s family asked Othen if things have changed within the ED, if there was more help available to staff, since Mesheau’s death. She replied, “No.”

A video interview shown to the room heard from Dr. Shawn Tiller, the emergency department physician who was on shift that evening. He described the hospital as “going through a significant bed availability crunch” at the time.

He said there are 31 spaces for patients within the department and many of them were being used by patients admitted to the hospital who should be in other units, but there weren’t enough beds in those units.

Another witness, Dr. Yu Chen, chief of pathology at the Chalmers Hospital, confirmed Mesheau died from heart failure.

The room was shown a 30-minute security video of the Chalmers emergency department waiting room the night of July 12, just after 4 a.m. Mesheau could be seen in a wheelchair by a window. There were a few patients around him, and a couple empty chairs. During the span of the video, Mesheau did not move. He was discovered unresponsive at roughly 4:31 a.m.

Horizon Health working on improvements

Susan McCarron, Horizon Health’s clinical director of area three emergency departments, which includes Fredericton-area hospitals, testified human resource issues have plagued the system for sometime. She took on the role of clinical director in November 2022, and said the number of vacancies within the emergency department at the time sparked the decision to hire travel nurses, saying they were necessary to fill the gaps.

Mesheau’s death lead to an internal assessment which resulted in eight recommendations, including that patients in the waiting room receive consistent monitoring. McCarron said Horizon did fund personal care attendants to take on that work, although acknowledged those positions can also be difficult to staff.

She said their aim is to lower the wait time to under 120 minutes.

“This is a battle that happens everyday and some days we do really well and some days it doesn’t go so well,” she said.

She said they have looked at ways to renovate and properly increase the size of the Chalmers emergency department but the funding isn’t currently there.

Jurors sequestered to make deliberations, recommendations expected

Wrapping testimony two days earlier than expected. Deputy Chief Coroner Emily Caissy gave her instructions to the jury midday Tuesday.

The inquest was expected to take until Thursday, but lawyers confirmed they had heard from their entire witness list.

A coroner’s inquest is not to assign blame, rather to determine how a similar death can be prevented. Caissy instructed jurors to determine the cause and manner of Mesheau’s death.

