'It’s been rough': Bedford resident looks for help following summer flooding

Marguerite Dodge’s Bedford, N.S., home has been uninhabitable since the summer floods hit back in late July.

Every couple of days she checks on her house, a visit Dodge says she dreads.

“Everything is totally disgusting,” she says.

The night the Sackville River broke its' banks during torrential rains, Dodge was watching television in her home with her mother-in-law.

They heard a noise and thought someone was breaking into the basement; it was the water pouring in through a window.

“It was up to that first landing,” she says, pointing to an area just inside the front door of the split-level home.

Dodge says it was also too high in her front yard for them to get out.

“We were stuck here overnight. Kept calling 911 all night because I was scared of getting electrocuted because the lights were still on, but finally they blew,” she says.

“They brought a boat the next morning and got us out by dinghy and took us to a shelter.”

Dodge hasn't slept in her own bed since.

“It’s been rough. I’m still paying mortgage here so I can’t rent anywhere, I can’t buy anything, I can’t sell this house. They’ve cancelled my insurance, so if anything happens to this, I’m in a bad situation,” she says.

With her savings running out, Dodge says she needs help.

“I would like the government to step up and buy these houses or at least mine and if the rest don’t want to sell, that’s totally up to them,” she says.

Dodge says moving from a place she's called home for nearly 15 years would be a tough decision.

“My husband and I bought it together and then he passed away,” she says.

The province has said in order to consider buying homes on the floodplain in Bedford, the Halifax Regional Municipality would have to make a request.

In an email to CTV News, Councillor Tim Outhit says council wrote to the province at his request and he has yet to hear of a response.

