'It’s frustrating': N.B. market owner denied liquor agency licence
Stephen Robb has been trying to get a liquor agency licence for almost two years, but he’s been told he isn’t getting one.
The owner of Loella’s Country Market in Little Shemogue, N.B., wants to sell beer and wine to tourists who flock to the Murray Beach area every summer.
“It’s very frustrating. I don’t feel that the provincial government has the backs of New Brunswickers and small business,” said Robb.
Robb sent a letter this week to Premier Blaine Higgs, Finance Minister Ernie Steeves and Alcool New Brunswick Liquor [ANBL] president and CEO Lori Stickles to plead his case.
He said he’s been told by the province the agency store in Port Elgin is close enough for his customers.
“It’s about 20 minutes. Each way. It’s over 15 kilometres, the shortest route, which probably most people don’t know and it’s on terrible roads,” said Robb.
Robb plans on putting a sign by the front apologizing to regular customers and tourists for not carrying alcohol products.
During peak season in July and August, Robb says he gets hundreds of customers a day and many ask where the beer and the wine is.
“They’re baffled by why our government requires them to drive, take all that time and wear on their vehicle to drive all that way to get a case of beer,” said Robb.
It’s a busy store in the summer, but alcohol sales would mean more revenue and it would attract more people, both tourists and locals.
Chris Stright lives five minutes away and would welcome the sight of beer and wine on Robb’s shelves.
“It would be better for the local economy, more convenient for the local campgrounds and whatever keeps the local business operating is better for us,” said Stright.
Stright said there’s a lot of tourism in the area.
“There’s a couple of campgrounds. I’m going to say over a hundred campers total along with the cottages and traffic taking the coastal route to P.E.I. So naturally they want to stop in and grab an ice cream and sure, if they can get a case of beer or a bottle of wine, why not?” said Stright.
ANBL spokesperson Angela Bosse said they aware of Robb’s campaign to get a liquor agency license.
“ANBL has communicated with this person several times and representatives from ANBL have met with them to explain that there are currently no plans to add another agency location in that area,” said Bosse in an email.
Bosse noted small, independently-owned stores are permitted to sell alcohol provided they go through the tendering process and are successful applicants for their location.
“Currently, there are two other ANBL agency stores 15 and 20 minutes away from this location, which serve the area's existing customers,” said Bosse.
There are 90 agency stores across the province and 40 corporate stores in 29 communities.
ROUTE 955
Robb is also concerned about the condition of Route 955 that leads to his market.
He gathered around 300 signatures last year from local residents who want to see the provincial government upgrade the rural road.
“They’ve neglected this area and this road forever. It was built in the early 1960s and it needs to be widened and paved because it is in horrendous condition,” said Robb.
Robb said sections of the road have been measured and photographed.
“The lane widths in a lot of places on this highway are less than eight-feet wide,” said Robb. “We have no shoulders so people are not able to walk.”
CTV News Atlantic reached out to the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure for comment and an update on Route 955, but did not receive one.
For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.
