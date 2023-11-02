IWK, family, friends, community rally around three-year-old Calum MacDonald

Kathleen Patterson and her family are living the worst nightmare imaginable.

Their son Calum MacDonald is very sick.

Three-year-old Calum MacDonald has been diagnosed with leukemia. (Courtesy: Kathleen Patterson)

“Calum has Acute Myeloid Leukemia. With a gene type of monosomy seven. He has a really poor prognosis,” Patterson said.

Calum is only three years old.

He received the diagnosis for Leukemia on Oct. 11.

“My whole life, I have used the term surreal,” said Patterson. “It wasn’t until they used the word leukemia that I understood what that word meant.”

Patterson says Calum’s spirits are up. He spent Halloween with his eight-year-old brother Lachlan at the IWK

“They both went around the hospital and they got way more candy than if they went around the neighbourhood,” said Patterson, who added the road ahead for Calum will not easy.

Three-year-old Calum MacDonald has been diagnosed with leukemia. (Courtesy: Kathleen Patterson)He has so far received one round of chemotherapy.

“That tanks all of his platelets and the blood and everything that keeps someone healthy.”

Calum needs continued improved blood count levels before he gets a second round of chemo.

“He needs to receive three before he can get his bone marrow transplant,” said Patterson.

The transplant will take place in Toronto, likely sometime after Christmas.

Three-year-old Calum MacDonald has been diagnosed with leukemia. (Courtesy: Kathleen Patterson)Enter Angela Pennell, who has organized a GoFundMe page.

“It’s not all about the money,” said Pennell, who is also urging people to give blood. “Blood and platelets are the number one thing people can do to help this family and children like Calum.”

Patterson said her gratitude is beyond measure.

“Every single person in this hospital is absolutely incredible.”