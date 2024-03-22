Juno Awards events energize Halifax

Long-time radio broadcaster JC Douglas remembers the last time the Juno Awards came to Halifax.

“2006 was incredible,” said Douglas, who expects 2024 to be even better. “For Halifax, this is the world juniors of entertainment and it can’t help but grow the music scene.”

There are concerts and music-based activities taking place at more than 10 Halifax-area venues.

Three-hundred people are expected to cram the Sanctuary Arts Centre in Dartmouth the next two nights.

“The whole city is coming out for Canadian music,” said the Sanctuary Arts Centre’s Stefano Andriani. “And the local musicians as well. JUNOFest is packed with folks from the Maritimes.

Singer Alanna Matty said watching the best musicians is not only entertaining, but it also gives her an opportunity to learn from other artists.

“Maybe they are using projections, or maybe they are using different sounds on the keyboard,” said Matty. “There is always something you can be learning from the musicians.”

Local artist Jenn Grant performed with Jim Cuddy and friends on Thursday night. Grant said the level of Juno excitement is already through the roof.

“There was 800 people on waitlist,” said Grant. “So I think people are craving the sense of community and music.”

According to hip-hop artist Quake Matthews: “Music is in the air”

And Matthews loves it.

“There are so many different, talented artists and venues,” said Matthews. “The city feels really alive again.”

As a musician, Matthews said there is no better feeling than to be involved in an event that brings such a high-level of community based energy.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.