Man allegedly left urine, garbage at Antigonish mosque entrance: N.S. RCMP

The Nova Scotia RCMP is trying to identify a man who allegedly left garbage and urine outside an Antigonish mosque last month as part of what police are calling an incident “motivated by hate.”

According to an RCMP news release, officers received a report of a man recording a group of women and children with a mobile device in a park on July 23. They learned a woman asked the man to stop recording and he allegedly threatened them and made comments on the perceived background and race of the group members.

The man left the scene on foot and police say he did not follow through on his threats.

Police received a separate report of a man leaving garbage and urine at the entrance to a mosque of July 28. Officers believe the same man is involved in both incidents based on witness statements, photos, and surveillance footage.

N.S. RCMP is trying to identify a man allegedly involved in hate-motivated mischief in Antigonish in July 2024. (Source: RCMP)

The man is described as being in his 50s or 60s with thin grey hair. On July 23 he wore blue sneakers, grey sweatpants, a t-shirt and a ball cap. On July 28 he wore dark sunglasses, a blue-and-white striped shirt, and jeans, and he carried a green reusable shopping bag.

The release says police believe both incidents were motivated by hate.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 902-863-6500, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.