Man hospitalized after shots fired in Aulds Cove, N.S.

The Nova Scotia RCMP is investigating shots fired in Aulds Cove that sent a man to hospital on Wednesday morning.

According to an RCMP news release, officers responded to reports of the shots at a Highway 4 residence around 5:50 a.m. They found a 37-year-old man from Askilton suffering injuries “consistent with a gunshot wound.”

The man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe the incident was targeted and they don’t think there is a risk to the public.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 902-863-6500, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca.

