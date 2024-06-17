Man wanted on provincewide warrant arrested in New Glasgow, N.S.

RCMP officers arrested a 30-year-old man wanted on a provincewide warrant in New Glasgow, N.S., on Monday.

According to an RCMP news release, officers had a warrant for the arrest of Justin Daniel Graham, who they believed was inside a James Street residence. They took Graham into custody and he is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

RCMP closed James and Forbes streets, and a hold-and-secure was in effect at New Glasgow Academy as a precaution.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.