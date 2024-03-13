Man who allegedly attacked victim, stole wallet arrested: Saint John police

The Saint John Police Force has arrested a 38-year-old man who allegedly attacked another man with an edged weapon and robbed him last month.

According to a Wednesday news release from police, the suspect approached a 63-year-old man who had parked his truck off Waterloo Street near Richmond Street and assaulted him and damaged the vehicle around 3:08 a.m. on Feb. 27.

After a struggle, the suspect allegedly attacked the man with an edged weapon and stole his wallet before fleeing on foot.

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

On March 12, officers arrested the suspect for:

aggravated assault

robbery

mischief under $5,000

The suspect was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

