Maritime fans cheer Q-league name change

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League is now known as the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League.

The name change was passed unanimously at the league’s assembly of members.

“I think that it’s about time that some of the Maritime hockey players get some of the due diligence that they do deserve,” said Paulette Morrison, a hockey fan in Sydney, N.S.

It's been a topic of discussion for years now. The league says the move will better represent its sizable contingent of Maritime-based teams.

“I think it’s very important. They have been successful, so it's good to have the Maritime word in there,” said Maureen Culligan, a hockey fan in Sydney.

It's been a priority for the league commissioner Mario Cecchini since taking over the position in May.

“Call it respect, or call it recognition of the fans first and foremost and the teams that play in the Maritimes,” said Cecchini.

It's no secret teams like Halifax, Moncton, and Saint John have built a reputation of being top in the league, both on and off the ice.

“They're very important. They're a big part with huge, committed owners,” said Cecchini.

Names like Sidney Crosby and Nathan MacKinnon have helped put the Q on the map.

“It's undeniable the impact players like Nathan MacKinnon and Sidney Crosby have had in our league and being from the Maritimes, I think it would be a mistake not to recognize that, but as far as the impact on the change, it's tough to say,” said Brian Urquhart, Halifax Mooseheads president

Since the Maritime teams joined the league in the mid-1990s, they have hosted the Memorial Cup four times and have won the National champions just as much.

The QMJHL currently has three teams based in New Brunswick, two in Nova Scotia, and one in Prince Edward Island.

“I think there are strong franchises in both the Maritimes and Quebec. I mean to pinpoint it on geography, I think would be unfair. The important thing now is our league name and brand involves both the Maritimes and Quebec,” said Urquhart.