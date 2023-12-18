Maritimers brace for strong winds Monday morning

Heavy winds are expected to blow through the Maritimes on Monday, forcing many people to prepare for potential power outages and closures.

Strong wind gusts potentially exceeding 100 kms/hr are expected to hit parts of Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and Prince Edward Island. It will be the third Monday in a row that a storm system has moved through the Maritimes.

Environment Canada issued a strong wind warning for much of the region.

OUTAGES

Nova Scotia Power said in a news release that it was activating its emergency operations centre on Monday to respond quickly to possible outages.

“Based on those forecasts we are expecting something very similar to last Monday, with rain and high winds for long durations across much of the province,” said Matt Drover, Nova Scotia Power’s storm lead, in the release. “High winds can cause trees to come into contact with power lines damaging equipment and causing power outages. They can also slow restoration efforts depending on the extent of the damage they cause, and force crews to stand down when winds reach 80km an hour, as it isn’t safe to be up in the buckets.”

There were 19 outages affecting 3,428 customers in the province as of 11 a.m., according to the Nova Scotia Power outage map.

The NB Power outage map reported 2,388 customers impacted by unplanned outages in Central York Sunbury, Charlotte Southwest, Kennebecasis Valley Fundy, and Victoria Madawaska.

Maritime Electric in P.E.I. reported 934 people without power.

CLOSURES

The Confederation Bridge restricted buses, vehicles towing trailers, motorcycles, highside vehicles including trucks, tractor trailers, and recreational vehicles from crossing until the high winds subsided Monday morning.

Bay Ferries announced the ferry crossings from Digby, N.S., to Saint John, N.B., at 4 p.m. Monday and from Saint John to Digby at 8 a.m. Tuesday are cancelled due to the weather forecast. It noted that crossings from Digby at 11 a.m. and from Saint John at 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday could also be disrupted.