Merry 'Thrift-mas': Many Maritimers shopping second hand this year

“Thrift-mas” has become a thing in the Maritimes as many are turning to second-hand gifts.

Many gifts consist of antiques, clothes, footwear and toys, all for cheaper-than-new at retail stores.

“Consumers are very cautious and they are trying to do things a little differently this year and one thing they are doing is thrifting more for gifts,” says Bruce Winder, a retail analyst.

Many Maritimers say they love the hunt and finding things they didn't even know they were looking for.

Experts say the rough financial times have made thrifting a top choice for many consumers.

"Thrifting used to have a bit of a stigma, now it's a badge of honour, especially for younger people,” says Winder.

Experts say the retail market is changing, especially around luxury brands.

“The price of luxury products has gone up astronomically since the pandemic. Everybody in the industry knows it, all the top brands have significantly increased their price so that makes it even tougher to try to buy a luxury item like a handbag or something you know for your friends. You really can't afford that luxury anymore,” says Winder. “The new normal is saying, ‘You know, I don't have $100 or $200 to drop on getting you this gift, I just don't, things are too tough, but I got you this really cool item for $30 or $40 from the thrift store and I think you are going to like it,’” says Winder.

For some, second-hand shopping is the only option.

"People are much more mindful of what they are spending. It adds up. The difference between what you make and the basic cost of living is so tight there is no margin for extravagance,” says Winder.

Thrift stores in the Halifax area say they have seen more people coming through their doors, especially during this time of year.

"In the last couple of weeks, we have already seen a 15 per cent increase in traffic in the store and we anticipate it will go up with Black Friday around the corner and we have some great deals in our pocket,” says Mackenzie Darbyshire, Hospice Halifax manager of annual and planned giving.

At the Hospice Thrift Store, all the money it makes goes into Hospice Halifax so it’s also a way of giving back during the holidays.

"You're buying second hand but you're supporting a great cause. We like to say you are purchasing with a purpose, so it's a win-win-win,” says Darbyshire.

Maritimers have mixed feelings about receiving a second-hand gift for Christmas.

"I'd appreciate the thought but honestly I wouldn't feel comfortable knowing that somebody is sweating, and I wouldn’t know if the quality is there,” says Jeremy Macek.

"I think second-hand gifts are great, and we tell our kids all the time, it's so much better for the environment number one, and number two there is so much more of a variety in second-hand stores,” Lyndsey Maclean.

Connie Frechette, who was visiting the Maritimes from Edmonton, says her family is a big fan of second-hand gift giving.

"I love the idea, and I think it's great we already have so much stuff and we are so consumer oriented so I think we should do more of that,” says Frechette.