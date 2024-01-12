ATLANTIC
    • Miramichi, Ottawa spend $2.1M to protect riverbank from erosion

    Miramichi

    The federal government and the City of Miramichi in New Brunswick are spending more than $2.1 million to protect the community’s riverbank from erosion.

    According to a Friday news release, mitigation efforts on the Miramichi River will ensure the safety and continued use of Water Street, which will in turn protect infrastructure in the area.

    "This work to protect the shorelines along the Miramichi River ensures we can keep our roadway from damage from further erosion,” said Adam Lordon, mayor of Miramichi, in the release. “This investment keeps our infrastructure from being impacted during storm events caused by climate change."

    According to the release, the City of Miramichi will spend $1.26 million on coastal protection while the federal government will pitch in $841,789. The money will support work on the riverbank structure along with the selective planting of trees to help the community withstand natural disasters.

