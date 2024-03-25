Fishery officers have arrested dozens of people for unauthorized elver fishing in southwest Nova Scotia this month.

According to a Monday news release from Fisheries and Oceans Canada, officials have arrested 39 individuals for the unauthorized harvesting of elvers (young eels) in southwest Nova Scotia since March 6.

In a previous release on March 18, the department said it had arrested 26 people so far this month.

Officers have also seized 11 vehicles, 78 dip nets, 14 fyke nets, eight weapons, elver fishing equipment, and 8.8 kg of elver, which were release to their river of origin.

The release notes the elver fishery is not open in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick this year.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.