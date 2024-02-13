More than a third of Canadian couples say spending is source of conflict
A new report for couples is out just in time for Valentine’s Day.
The BMO Real Financial Progress Index conducted a recent survey with Canadian couples, which found spending continues to be a source of conflict in relationships.
“It’s actually one of the top reasons that people come in for couples counselling,” says Jaime McFarlane, a couples’ counsellor with The Couples Corner in Moncton. “Conflicts over finances are currently the number one reason for challenges in relationships.”
Thirty-five per cent of partnered Canadians believe their significant other is spending too much money, with nearly a third of couples saying spending of a source of disagreement in a relationship. On top of that, 36 per cent admit to not always being fully honest with their partner about there spending habits.
“It’s really hard to talk about finances, especially with the fear of being judged,” McFarlane says. “But it is actually the antidote in itself is kind of having our partners help us and learning from them as well and then coming together to really talk about what are our plans, what are our hopes, and what do we want our financial future to look like.”
Gayle Ramsay, BMO head of Everyday Banking, Segment and Customer Growth, understands how money can be a difficult and emotional topic. She says many couples underestimate the emotional implications that can come with money, which can lead to miscommunication, disappointment, and conflict.
Ramsay is encouraged couples want to have important financial conversations early in the relationship. Fifty-one per cent of partnered Canadians believe the topic should be broached in the early stages of a relationship, 10 per cent say these conversations should happen within the first few days, and 41 per cent say the chat should happen as soon as the relationship becomes official.
“It means they are thinking about there financial future, and it means they are thinking about goals,” says Ramsay. “I would say as couples there is compatibility in terms of getting along but I think part of that is do you line up similar in terms of what your financial goals are.”
Nearly a third of survey respondents say the conversation should take place once a couple plans to live together, while 12 per cent say it should wait until marriage.
For McFarlane, the sooner you and your partner can sit down and discuss finances, the better.
“We want to start early,” he says. “Because if people are going to say its one of the things that is going to matter to them when they are married, well you don’t want to wait until you’re married to start talking about finances.”
McFarlane says it is healthy for a relationship to talk about their financial situation on a regular basis. When having those discussions with your significant other, McFarlane says it is important to remember that at the end of they day you are on the same team.
“First things first is addressing it with a philosophy that we are here to help each other,” McFarlane says. “When we have relationships where we are not able to tap into each other’s experience and perspectives, we are really falling short of what I think we really need in order to survive and succeed as a relationship.”
When it comes to combining finances, 35 per cent of couples believe getting engaged is the time to do so. Twenty-two per cent say it should happen once the relationship is official, while nine per cent say wait until you plan to move in together.
Nearly one in five Canadians say they do not share finances with their significant other.
In overall spending habits, almost half of Canadians say they spend more than they known they should, while 59 per cent admit to one partner being better than the other with saving.
“I always say opposites attract,” Ramsay points out. “So you usually have one person who is more frugal and one who spends a little bit more.”
Ramsay adds talking to a financial advisor as a couple can be the first step to identify where improvements can be made, noting sometimes having a third party member in on the conversation can help ease the tension.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ontario drivers won't need to renew their licence plates anymore, Ford announces
Premier Doug Ford says drivers in Ontario will soon be able to skip the annual registration of their licence plates as the province works to make this process automatic.
WATCH Have a cough that won't go away? This could be why
Amid a tough respiratory virus season, many Canadians have developed a lingering cough that they can't seem to shake. One infectious disease specialists explains what's behind the post-viral symptom.
Alberta RCMP officer charged after police records accessed for the Republic of Rwanda
A front-line Alberta RCMP officer, accused of accessing police record systems and sharing information with the Republic of Rwanda, has been charged as part of a national security investigation.
One person taken to hospital after cougar attack in Banff National Park
A cougar attack in a popular wilderness area of Banff National Park has left one person with minor injuries.
An Oregon resident was diagnosed with the plague. Here are a few things to know about the illness
Officials in central Oregon this week reported a case of bubonic plague in a resident who likely got the disease from a sick pet cat.
Toronto police investigating demonstration outside of Mount Sinai Hospital after Trudeau calls it 'reprehensible' antisemitism
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is calling a demonstration – now under police investigation – outside of Toronto's Mount Sinai Hospital on Monday a 'reprehensible' display of antisemitism.
Poilievre asks RCMP to 'expand' investigation into ArriveCan app
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is asking the RCMP to 'expand' its investigation regarding matters connected to the government's ArriveCan application, in light of new findings from Canada's auditor general.
'91 open investigations': Tracking number given to people for Stanley cup orders belongs to Wilmot, Ont. woman
An Ontario woman got more than she bargained for after buying a pair of Stanley tumblers - other customers started calling her to ask where their cups were.
Federal Court orders Trudeau and his justice minister to appoint more judges
A Federal Court judge has ordered Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his cabinet to fill judicial vacancies 'within a reasonable time,' after finding Ottawa has 'failed' at providing timely justice.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Ontario drivers won't need to renew their licence plates anymore, Ford announces
Premier Doug Ford says drivers in Ontario will soon be able to skip the annual registration of their licence plates as the province works to make this process automatic.
-
Toronto police investigating demonstration outside of Mount Sinai Hospital after Trudeau calls it 'reprehensible' antisemitism
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is calling a demonstration – now under police investigation – outside of Toronto's Mount Sinai Hospital on Monday a 'reprehensible' display of antisemitism.
-
Ontario Bill 124 could cost government over $13B, FAO report suggests
The court’s decision to side with Ontario public sector workers on Bill 124 could cost the Doug Ford government over $13 billion.
Calgary
-
14-year-old boy goes missing from Harvest Hills
Calgary police are hoping to find a teen who has gone missing from the community of Harvest Hills.
-
Alberta RCMP officer charged after police records accessed for the Republic of Rwanda
A front-line Alberta RCMP officer, accused of accessing police record systems and sharing information with the Republic of Rwanda, has been charged as part of a national security investigation.
-
One person taken to hospital after cougar attack in Banff National Park
A cougar attack in a popular wilderness area of Banff National Park has left one person with minor injuries.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Police seize 53 stolen vehicles at Port of Montreal
Quebec provincial police and specialized teams have seized 53 stolen vehicles from the Port of Montreal.
-
Parents take legal action after Quebec teacher allegedly lists student's art for sale online
A pair of Quebec parents is taking legal action after their children's art teacher allegedly listed their children's art for sale online without their knowledge.
-
Wizz: A Tinder-style app for teens could pose sextortion danger, says tip line
A Tinder-style app used by teenagers is causing major concerns after numerous reports of potential sextortion have been made to Canada's national tip line.
Edmonton
-
Incident of 'inappropriate behaviour' reported at Leduc school
Police in Leduc are investigating a report of "alleged inappropriate behaviour" at an elementary school.
-
Hospital musician plays again after stolen cello is returned
A musician who brings comfort to patients in hospital has been reunited with her cello after it was stolen.
-
Alberta RCMP officer charged after police records accessed for the Republic of Rwanda
A front-line Alberta RCMP officer, accused of accessing police record systems and sharing information with the Republic of Rwanda, has been charged as part of a national security investigation.
Northern Ontario
-
First-degree murder charges laid in deaths of five family members in Manitoba
A 29-year-old Manitoba man has been charged with five counts of first-degree murder after he allegedly killed five members of his family, including his three children in and around Carman Sunday.
-
Ontario drivers won't need to renew their licence plates anymore, Ford announces
Premier Doug Ford says drivers in Ontario will soon be able to skip the annual registration of their licence plates as the province works to make this process automatic.
-
Ontario man shocked to find he owed $5,700 after losing credit card
An Ontario man was shocked to find he was on the hook for $5,700 in fraudulent charges made to his lost credit card.
London
-
Pedestrian dies after school bus collision in St. Thomas, police say
Police in St. Thomas, Ont., say a pedestrian involved in a collision with a school bus Monday afternoon has succumbed to their injuries.
-
Three-vehicle collision claims two lives Tuesday morning
Two people are deceased and several others are injured following a fatal three-vehicle collision in Middlesex Centre Tuesday morning.
-
Strike looming at Huron Perth Public Health Unit amid years-long negotiations
The clock is ticking toward a potential work stoppage affecting more than 70 employees at the Huron Perth Public Health Unit.
Winnipeg
-
'You need serious help': Manitoban accused in string of murders had previous criminal record
Three years before Ryan Manoakeesick was charged in connection with allegedly killing five members of his family, he was warned by a Manitoba judge he was at risk of losing everything.
-
Hydro CEO out after rift with minister
A shakeup is underway at the top of Manitoba Hydro following a disagreement between the CEO and the Kinew government on meeting future electricity demand.
-
'We want you to come home': Family puts out plea to help find missing man
The family of a missing man put a plea out to the public Tuesday in hopes they will be able to find him.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING $220M class action lawsuit launched against Ottawa Catholic School Board over handling of teacher convicted of sexual assault
Two former St. Matthew Catholic High School students in Ottawa have launched a $220-million class action lawsuit against the Ottawa Catholic School Board (OCSB) and former teacher Rick Despatie, a.k.a. Rick Watkins, over the latter's sexual abuse of students and the former's handling of it.
-
Ottawa police seek to identify two people as part of Sandy Hill fire investigation
Ottawa police are asking for the public's help in identifying two people, described by police as 'persons of interest', in connection with an arson investigation in Sandy Hill.
-
Pilot project launches for Vanier school in an effort to reclaim the streets
As part of a pilot project, police cruisers block a portion of Alice Street in front of Trille des Bois school every Tuesday morning, turning it into pedestrian-friendly street.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. 'medicine man' accused of sex crimes headed to jury trial
A self-proclaimed Indigenous healer accused of sexually assaulting his patients is set to go to trial — three years after he was charged.
-
WestJet increases Saskatoon-Minneapolis flights
Saskatoon airport is increasing WestJet flight services to Minneapolis to accommodate the busy summer travel period.
-
Sask. veteran says service dog banned from church for alerting others of his distress
Dan Baker has filed a complaint with the Saskatchewan Human Rights Commission (SHRC) after he said his service dog was turned away from a Regina church for barking in an attempt to alert others of Baker's distress.
Vancouver
-
Frustration dominates B.C. housing summit as mayors point finger at province
Many of British Columbia's mayors and councillors are in Vancouver for a two-day summit to discuss housing in their communities, and several came out swinging against provincial policies in the opening session Tuesday.
-
B.C. police seize speedboat, cocaine, $11M in contraband cigarettes
Four suspects have been arrested and released from custody amid a months-long investigation into the trafficking of drugs and contraband tobacco in British Columbia.
-
New report outlines health risks from climate change in Vancouver coastal region
Vancouver Coastal Health's chief medical health officer says every community within her region is at risk of harm because of the changing climate.
Regina
-
Sask. veteran says service dog banned from church for alerting others of his distress
Dan Baker has filed a complaint with the Saskatchewan Human Rights Commission (SHRC) after he said his service dog was turned away from a Regina church for barking in an attempt to alert others of Baker's distress.
-
Sask. NDP claims 2nd motel linked to MLA is hiking prices for social services clients
The Saskatchewan NDP claim another Regina motel connected to a sitting Saskatchewan Party MLA is inflating nightly prices for those on social assistance.
-
Here's who's in and out as the Riders begin CFL free agency
Feb. 13 has been a busy day not just for the Roughriders organization, but for Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Jeremy O'Day as well.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. police seize speedboat, cocaine, $11M in contraband cigarettes
Four suspects have been arrested and released from custody amid a months-long investigation into the trafficking of drugs and contraband tobacco in British Columbia.
-
B.C. eyes community, non-profit, underused lands to build affordable rental units
B.C. Premier David Eby says the private market can't solve the province's housing crisis, as his government launches an almost $3 billion public housing program to build more affordable rental units for middle-income earners.
-
Pearl Jam announces Vancouver concerts to kick off 2024 world tour
Pearl Jam will kick off its 2024 world tour in Vancouver, with two nights at Rogers Arena in May.