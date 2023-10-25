More than half N.B. youths report depression, anxiety symptoms: survey

The New Brunswick Health Council says a recent survey shows a rise in mental health issues in students in grades 6 to 12 while their ability to adapt to challenges is going down.

According to the survey, which was completed by more than 57,000 students between November and December 2022, the percentage of youth with high or moderate levels of resilience decreased from 73 per cent to 65.2 per cent compared to 2015/2016.

The percentage of youth with a high level of mental fitness dropped from 25.1 per cent to 19.5 per cent while youth reporting depression or anxiety in the last 12 months shot up from 39.5 per cent to 55.8 per cent.

“Youth mental health has been trending in the wrong direction for close to a decade, and some demographic groups are particularly vulnerable,” said Stéphane Robichaud, CEO of the Health Council. “This survey allows the NBHC to inform citizens, schools, districts, service providers, and decision-makers about the wellness of students in our province.”

The survey also found that 61.5 per cent of youths spend three or more hours on social media sites or apps, which the Health Council noted is a rising risk factor.

“Although this situation is complex and multifactorial, social media use, which is increasing among youth, may be feeding the overall problem,” Robichaud said. “According to research, an increase in use of social media is associated with increased mental health issues such as anxiety and depression, a subject that merits our attention.”

Regular smoking among youths fell from 11.2 per cent to 6.7 per cent while the amount of youths who vape is stable at 16 per cent.