Mother bear, cubs spotted in Gibson Street area back in natural habitat: Fredericton police

The Fredericton Police Force were warning people to stay away from part of the city due to bear sightings Tuesday morning.

Police were asking the public to avoid 475 Gibson Street due to a mother bear and three cubs in the area. First responders have contained the animals.

Gibson Street runs parallel to Nashwaak Trail.

In a update around 6:04 p.m., Fredericton police said "The Fredericton Police Force in partnership with the department of Natural Resources and Energy Development are pleased to inform the public that mama bear and her three cubs have returned to their natural habitat."

This sighting comes after a black bear was spotted in a tree in a park in Dartmouth, N.S., last Thursday.

In that case, Nova Scotia’s Department of Natural Resources and Renewables (DNRR) tranquilized the bear and brought it down from the tree with a bucket truck and inflatable safety mattresses.

On Friday, DNRR said it had successfully released the bear back into the wild.

