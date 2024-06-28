Murder victim’s cemetery monument vandalized: N.S. RCMP

The cemetery monument of a murder victim in Comeauville, N.S., was vandalized shortly after a man was charged for the homicide.

According to an RCMP news release, officers learned someone removed a stone monument for Vernon Doucet and spray painted on Wednesday.

Doucet, 64, was killed during a reported home invasion in Concession in February 2022. Earlier this week police charged Tyler Colbert Andrew Langford with second-degree murder.

The release says police believe the vandalism is related to the announcement of Langford’s charge.

