    • Murder victim’s cemetery monument vandalized: N.S. RCMP

    (Photo courtesy: RCMP) (Photo courtesy: RCMP)
    The cemetery monument of a murder victim in Comeauville, N.S., was vandalized shortly after a man was charged for the homicide.

    According to an RCMP news release, officers learned someone removed a stone monument for Vernon Doucet and spray painted on Wednesday.

    Doucet, 64, was killed during a reported home invasion in Concession in February 2022. Earlier this week police charged Tyler Colbert Andrew Langford with second-degree murder.

    The release says police believe the vandalism is related to the announcement of Langford’s charge.

    Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 902-645-2326, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca.

