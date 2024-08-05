ATLANTIC
More

    • N.B. Day celebrations in between construction at world’s longest covered bridge

    ‘Big Bridge Fest’ at the world’s longest covered bridge in Hartland, N.B. on Aug. 5, 2024. (Source: Nick Moore/CTV Atlantic) ‘Big Bridge Fest’ at the world’s longest covered bridge in Hartland, N.B. on Aug. 5, 2024. (Source: Nick Moore/CTV Atlantic)
    Share

    Celebrations manoeuvred between ongoing construction projects at the world’s longest covered bridge on New Brunswick Day.

    “Big Bridge Fest” in Hartland began just as a weeklong traffic detour concluded on the historic span.

    The bridge was closed to vehicles again on Monday, allowing 102 vendors to take over for the pedestrian-only “Covered Bridge Market.”

    “Every year we get bigger and bigger,” said event co-organizer Doris Kennedy. “Vendors are calling us, whereas we were calling them before.”

    The Hartland Covered Bridge was closed to vehicles on Aug. 5, 2024, allowing 102 vendors to take over for the pedestrian-only ‘Covered Bridge Market.’ (Source: Nick Moore/CTV Atlantic)

    According to the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure, last week’s bridge detour was in place to allow for roof repair preparations.

    The actual roof work will take several weeks to complete, but the province said no further bridge traffic closures were planned at this point.

    Last November, the bridge was closed to all traffic after a structural survey identified “a downward bend” on the structure.

    Hartland Mayor Tracey DeMerchant said locals are taking the ongoing construction and detours in stride.

    “It’s a little bit of an inconvenience for people, but they understand that maintenance is really important when it comes to maintaining a bridge of this age,” said DeMerchant.

    The 390.75 metre-long bridge between Hartland and Somerville officially opened in 1901 and was covered following repairs from ice jam damage in 1920.

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING Google loses massive antitrust lawsuit over its search dominance

    Google has violated U.S. antitrust law with its search business, a federal judge ruled Monday, handing the tech giant a staggering court defeat with the potential to reshape how millions of Americans get information online and to upend decades of dominance.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News