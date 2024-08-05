N.B. Day celebrations in between construction at world’s longest covered bridge
Celebrations manoeuvred between ongoing construction projects at the world’s longest covered bridge on New Brunswick Day.
“Big Bridge Fest” in Hartland began just as a weeklong traffic detour concluded on the historic span.
The bridge was closed to vehicles again on Monday, allowing 102 vendors to take over for the pedestrian-only “Covered Bridge Market.”
“Every year we get bigger and bigger,” said event co-organizer Doris Kennedy. “Vendors are calling us, whereas we were calling them before.”
The Hartland Covered Bridge was closed to vehicles on Aug. 5, 2024, allowing 102 vendors to take over for the pedestrian-only ‘Covered Bridge Market.’ (Source: Nick Moore/CTV Atlantic)
According to the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure, last week’s bridge detour was in place to allow for roof repair preparations.
The actual roof work will take several weeks to complete, but the province said no further bridge traffic closures were planned at this point.
Last November, the bridge was closed to all traffic after a structural survey identified “a downward bend” on the structure.
Hartland Mayor Tracey DeMerchant said locals are taking the ongoing construction and detours in stride.
“It’s a little bit of an inconvenience for people, but they understand that maintenance is really important when it comes to maintaining a bridge of this age,” said DeMerchant.
The 390.75 metre-long bridge between Hartland and Somerville officially opened in 1901 and was covered following repairs from ice jam damage in 1920.
For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING U.S. Supreme Court rejects Missouri lawsuit to block Trump's sentencing and gag order in New York hush money case
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected an effort by Missouri’s Republican attorney general to lift a gag order and delay the sentencing of former President Donald Trump following his conviction in the New York hush money case.
Evacuations ordered in B.C. as water flows over landslide that dammed Chilcotin River
The B.C. government says people along the banks of the Chilcotin and Fraser Rivers downstream from a massive landslide should evacuate immediately after water began flowing through the slide.
Mom comes to pick up driver accused of stunt driving on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa
Ontario Provincial Police say an Ottawa driver whose previous stunt driving charge from May is still before the courts is now facing a new stunt driving charge.
DEVELOPING Google loses massive antitrust lawsuit over its search dominance
Google has violated U.S. antitrust law with its search business, a federal judge ruled Monday, handing the tech giant a staggering court defeat with the potential to reshape how millions of Americans get information online and to upend decades of dominance.
Wall Street has its worst day since 2022 as fear of a U.S. economic slowdown deepens; Dow sinks 1,000
A scary Monday that started with a plunge abroad reminiscent of 1987 's crash has swept around the world and pummelled Wall Street with more steep losses, as fears worsen about a slowing U.S. economy.
LIVE @ 3 P.M. MT Trudeau visits Jasper wildfire command centre
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was in Alberta on Monday to visit the Jasper wildfire command centre.
'Nobody deserved to die': Neighbours, friends react to Stratford, Ont. shooting
A neighbourhood in Stratford, Ont. is reeling from the shock of a triple shooting that has left residents in disbelief.
UN fires nine UNRWA staffers after probe found they may have been involved in Oct. 7 attack
The UN said Monday it fired additional staff members from its agency for Palestinian refugees, bringing the total to nine employees terminated, after an internal investigation found they may have been involved in the Hamas-led Oct. 7 attack against Israel.
911 operator calmly walks expectant mom through a surprise at-home delivery
When a 911 call came in saying a woman in Nashville was experiencing sudden labour, emergency operator Kaitlyn Kramer says her training kicked in as she successfully coached the expectant mom and bystanders through delivering a healthy baby boy.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Driver arrested after 2 parking enforcement officers assaulted in Toronto's west end
A male driver is under arrest after two Toronto parking enforcement officers were assaulted during parking infraction dispute in the city’s west end, say police.
-
14-year-old Brampton girl flies solo above GTA, one of youngest to do so
At just 14 years old, Anaya Sohail has become one of the youngest people in Canada to fly an aircraft after she took to the skies solo for the first time and flew over the Greater Toronto Area last month.
-
What's open and closed in Toronto over the August long weekend
The August long weekend is upon us, meaning that some businesses and services will be closed come Monday.
Calgary
-
LIVE @ 3 P.M. MT
LIVE @ 3 P.M. MT Trudeau visits Jasper wildfire command centre
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was in Alberta on Monday to visit the Jasper wildfire command centre.
-
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Calgary
A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for Calgary just before noon Monday by Environment Canada and Climate Change. (ECCC).
-
Heavy winds wreak havoc across southern Alberta
Heavy winds and hail tore through parts of southern Alberta Saturday night, leaving a trail of destruction.
Edmonton
-
LIVE @ 3 P.M. MT
LIVE @ 3 P.M. MT Trudeau visits Jasper wildfire command centre
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was in Alberta on Monday to visit the Jasper wildfire command centre.
-
Alberta storm: Heritage Festival and Big Valley Jamboree cut short, Edson flooded
A storm wreaked havoc in Edmonton and the surrounding area Sunday evening.
-
'Monsters': Sturgeon endure in Alberta rivers, but their future is uncertain
They lurk in the murky depths of some of Alberta's biggest rivers, living fossils from when giant lizards strode the earth.
Montreal
-
3 in hospital after 30 to 40 shots fired in Montreal's West Island
Three people are in hospital after 30 to 40 shots were fired in Montreal's West Island.
-
Festivalgoer's body found in Montreal's Olympic Basin
A 20-year-old man is dead after his body was found in the Olympic Basin on Ile-Notre-Dame.
-
Health Canada recalling Gerber brand baby cereal due to possible Cronobacter
Health Canada has issued a recall for Gerber brand Oat Banana & Mango Baby Cereal due to possible Cronobacter contamination.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police investigating death in park on Smyth Road
Ottawa police are investigating the death of a person in Faircrest Heights Park on Smyth Road, across the street from the Ottawa Hospital General Campus.
-
Mom comes to pick up driver accused of stunt driving on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa
Ontario Provincial Police say an Ottawa driver whose previous stunt driving charge from May is still before the courts is now facing a new stunt driving charge.
-
Gatineau Olympiques to honour former goalie who died in crash
The Gatineau Olympiques have set a date to pay tribute to a former goalie who died in a collision in Ottawa this month.
London
-
'Tragic occurrence': Remains of missing seven-year-old girl located in London Ont., Thames River
The remains of a missing seven-year-old girl have been discovered in the Thames River after a multi-day search in London, Ont.
-
'Promised we would win for him'; London Rib Fest winner dedicates trophy to 21-year old employee who died in fight
“This trophy here, it's for Malik, and it belongs to him. We are taking it to his resting place. I said at the awards, ‘In heaven or hell, this trophy is for you my friend’.”
-
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Chatham area
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Chatham and the surrounding area, which tapers off into a severe thunderstorm watch as you move north toward London.
Barrie
-
OPP announce slew of impaired driving charges
The OPP's Collingwood and Blue Mountains Detachment has charged three drivers with impaired driving offences over the long weekend and four since the end of July.
-
Local singer performs in Orillia after near-death experience
Orillia's Ian North, a singer-songwriter who survived a double-lung pulmonary embolism, delivered a special performance at Couchiching Craft Brewing Co. Sunday afternoon.
-
What's open and closed on holiday Monday?
Barrie's Simcoe Day holiday schedule for parking, buses, garbage schedules and more.
Northern Ontario
-
Early morning apartment fire in Greater Sudbury displaces multiple families
Residents of a 20-unit apartment complex on Burton Avenue in Greater Sudbury were evacuated early Monday after a fire ripped through multiple units.
-
Wall Street has its worst day since 2022 as fear of a U.S. economic slowdown deepens; Dow sinks 1,000
A scary Monday that started with a plunge abroad reminiscent of 1987 's crash has swept around the world and pummelled Wall Street with more steep losses, as fears worsen about a slowing U.S. economy.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Google loses massive antitrust lawsuit over its search dominance
Google has violated U.S. antitrust law with its search business, a federal judge ruled Monday, handing the tech giant a staggering court defeat with the potential to reshape how millions of Americans get information online and to upend decades of dominance.
Kitchener
-
'Nobody deserved to die': Neighbours, friends react to Stratford, Ont. shooting
A neighbourhood in Stratford, Ont. is reeling from the shock of a triple shooting that has left residents in disbelief.
-
Man wanted after removing monitoring bracelet while out on bail: police
Waterloo Regional Police are asking for the public’s help in locating 31-year-old Kitchener resident, Aleksandar Ivaz, who is currently out on bail for a number of criminal offences.
-
'Tragic occurrence': Remains of missing seven-year-old girl located in London Ont., Thames River
The remains of a missing seven-year-old girl have been discovered in the Thames River after a multi-day search in London, Ont.
Windsor
-
Windsor police seize more than $30,000 in illegal drugs from resident
On August 1, police say they obtained a search warrant for an apartment in the 300 block of Glengarry Avenue due to suspected drug trafficking.
-
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Chatham area
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Chatham and the surrounding area, which tapers off into a severe thunderstorm watch as you move north toward London.
-
Hogs for Hospice invades Leamington
The three-day motorcycle rally took place from August 2 to 4, and attracted thousands of people to the twon.
Winnipeg
-
Viking Village a smash hit at Icelandic Festival
Thousands of people visited Gimli on Sunday to take in the sights and sounds of Islendingadagurinn, the Icelandic Festival of Manitoba.
-
Train derailment in River Heights: WPS
A minor train derailment held up traffic in River Heights Monday afternoon.
-
WFPS crews tackle trio of fires early Monday morning
Winnipeg firefighters had a busy Monday morning as they responded to three blazes in less than three hours.
Regina
-
Serious collision near Wolseley blocks eastbound lanes on Highway 1
Drivers hoping to travel east on Highway 1 can expect delays following a serious crash near the town of Wolseley.
-
Waters deemed safe near Regina Beach after E. coli advisory
Testing from the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) shows that E. coli levels have drastically decreased near Regina Beach – meaning the area is suitable for recreation once again.
-
Riders hand Elks first win of the season
The Edmonton Elks finally found the win column after a 42-31 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders at Mosaic Stadium Saturday night.
Saskatoon
-
Beyond the stage: Saskatoon Fringe's outdoor festival
The Saskatoon Fringe Festival is underway, and Broadway Avenue is alive, bustling with dense crowds, and street performances.
-
Riders hand Elks first win of the season
The Edmonton Elks finally found the win column after a 42-31 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders at Mosaic Stadium Saturday night.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Google loses massive antitrust lawsuit over its search dominance
Google has violated U.S. antitrust law with its search business, a federal judge ruled Monday, handing the tech giant a staggering court defeat with the potential to reshape how millions of Americans get information online and to upend decades of dominance.
Vancouver
-
Evacuations ordered in B.C. as water flows over landslide that dammed Chilcotin River
The B.C. government says people along the banks of the Chilcotin and Fraser Rivers downstream from a massive landslide should evacuate immediately after water began flowing through the slide.
-
Shots fired at Surrey business: RCMP
Mounties in Surrey say they’re investigating after an unknown suspect fired several shots at a business in Newton.
-
Lillooet ER temporarily closed due to staff shortage
The emergency department at Lillooet Hospital was closed on B.C. Day due to a lack of physicians, according to Interior Health.
Vancouver Island
-
Evacuations ordered in B.C. as water flows over landslide that dammed Chilcotin River
The B.C. government says people along the banks of the Chilcotin and Fraser Rivers downstream from a massive landslide should evacuate immediately after water began flowing through the slide.
-
Most B.C. heat warnings lifted, lightning forecast for southeast
After heat warnings covered more than 20 regions in B.C. Saturday, and over a dozen Sunday, only six remain in effect Monday as temperatures begin to regulate.
-
Wall Street has its worst day since 2022 as fear of a U.S. economic slowdown deepens; Dow sinks 1,000
A scary Monday that started with a plunge abroad reminiscent of 1987 's crash has swept around the world and pummelled Wall Street with more steep losses, as fears worsen about a slowing U.S. economy.
Kelowna
-
South Okanagan police seek help identifying person of interest in string of thefts
Mounties in the South Okanagan are asking for the public’s help to identify a person of interest they say may be connected with a series of thefts in the region.
-
After a week of decreased activity, Shetland Creek wildfire prompts new evacuation alert in B.C. Interior
After more than a week of mostly scaling back evacuation orders and alerts related to the Shetland Creek wildfire, the Thompson-Nicola Regional District changed course Saturday.
-
Small earthquake felt in B.C.'s Okanagan
A small earthquake rumbled near Penticton, B.C. on Friday afternoon, according to officials.