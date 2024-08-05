N.B. Day celebrations in between construction at world’s longest covered bridge

Celebrations manoeuvred between ongoing construction projects at the world’s longest covered bridge on New Brunswick Day.

“Big Bridge Fest” in Hartland began just as a weeklong traffic detour concluded on the historic span.

The bridge was closed to vehicles again on Monday, allowing 102 vendors to take over for the pedestrian-only “Covered Bridge Market.”

“Every year we get bigger and bigger,” said event co-organizer Doris Kennedy. “Vendors are calling us, whereas we were calling them before.”

The Hartland Covered Bridge was closed to vehicles on Aug. 5, 2024, allowing 102 vendors to take over for the pedestrian-only ‘Covered Bridge Market.’ (Source: Nick Moore/CTV Atlantic)

According to the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure, last week’s bridge detour was in place to allow for roof repair preparations.

The actual roof work will take several weeks to complete, but the province said no further bridge traffic closures were planned at this point.

Last November, the bridge was closed to all traffic after a structural survey identified “a downward bend” on the structure.

Hartland Mayor Tracey DeMerchant said locals are taking the ongoing construction and detours in stride.

“It’s a little bit of an inconvenience for people, but they understand that maintenance is really important when it comes to maintaining a bridge of this age,” said DeMerchant.

The 390.75 metre-long bridge between Hartland and Somerville officially opened in 1901 and was covered following repairs from ice jam damage in 1920.

