N.B. hospital won’t have labour, birth services for parts of July, August, September and October

People giving birth in the Waterville, N.B., area will have to travel to Fredericton for medical attention for certain dates in July, August and September.

According to a news release from Horizon Health Network, there will be a lack of physician coverage to provide emergency caesarian sections at the Upper River Valley Hospital throughout the summer. The exact dates include:

6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on July 5

6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on July 19

6 a.m. on July 22 to 8 a.m. on July 26

6 a.m. on Aug. 2 to 8 a.m. on Aug. 9

6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Aug. 16

6 a.m. on Aug. 19 to 8 a.m. on Aug. 23

6 a.m. on Aug. 30 to 8 a.m. on Sept. 6

6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sept. 13

6 a.m. on Sept. 16 to 8 a.m. on Sept. 23

6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sept. 27

6 a.m. on Sept. 30 to 8 a.m. on Oct. 4

Patients, including those who are “low risk and do not require a C-section," will need to travel to Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital on those dates to deliver their babies.

“We are committed to ensuring all pregnant New Brunswickers have access to safe and quality care,” said Dr. Martha Mills, chief of staff in the Fredericton and Upper River Valley area, in a release. “We are working to ensure that labour and birth services will be fully restored as quickly as possible.”

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.