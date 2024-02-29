N.B. man arrested for allegedly driving vehicle into cop car

ATLANTIC
    A 22-year-old New Brunswick man is facing several charges after he allegedly rammed a vehicle into a police car last week.

    According to an RCMP news release, officers received a report of two suspicious vehicles at a residence in South Johnville, N.B., around 11 p.m. on Feb. 22.

    Police say the officers saw a suspect get into a vehicle and drive it into a police car before fleeing the scene.

    The officers followed and stopped the vehicle before they arrested the driver. There were no reported injuries.

    Brandon Schriver appeared in court on Wednesday to be charged with:

    • assault on a peace officer with a weapon
    • possession of stolen property over $5,000
    • flight from police
    • operating a motor vehicle while prohibited
    • possession of prohibited weapons
    • dangerous operation of a motor vehicle
    • failure to comply with probation

    Schriver was remanded into custody and he is scheduled to return to court at a later date.

