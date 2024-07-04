N.B. minister gets approval to seek dissolution of education council

New Brunswick Education Minister Bill Hogan received official approval to seek an application dissolving the Anglophone East School District Education Council (DEC) two months ago, but the group says it has yet to see formal notice about the application.

In early May, Hogan sent a letter to the DEC saying he would start the process to dissolve the group over what he called their irresponsible use of funds. The DEC is in the process of taking the province to court over its changes to Policy 713, which focuses on gender and sexual orientation in schools.

“They are diverting almost $300,000 from classrooms to Ontario-based lawyers to file a motion to fight the rights of parents to be informed about their kids under 16,” Hogan said in a statement at the time.

According to a written decision from the New Brunswick cabinet, the Lieutenant-Governor in Council gave Hogan approval to apply to a judge to dissolve the DEC on May 9.

In a Facebook post, the DEC acknowledged the decision by provincial cabinet.

“The DEC has still not received any formal notice indicating that the Minister has filed the required application to dissolve the DEC with the court,” the post reads. “The DEC remains fully operational and committed to its mandate of serving the students, parents, and educators within the district.

“If and when the Minister chooses to act on the May 9, 2024 authorization, the DEC is prepared to defend its integrity through all available channels.”

