N.B. police dog rescues man lost in woods
A police dog rescued a man lost in the woods in New Brunswick last weekend.
According to the RCMP, officers responded to a call to rescue a 60-year-old man lost in the woods in Bartholomew around 11 a.m. on Nov. 5. Police learned the man was involved in a side-by-side collision along with two other people who had to leave him because he was unable to walk.
The two people got out of the woods and called for help, according to police. Police dog Lex and his handler Cpl. St. Amand tracked down the man, who was taken to hospital.
"In situations like this when time is of the essence, we rely very heavily on our police dogs and handlers," said Sgt. Jason LeBlanc with the Northeast District RCMP in a news release Thursday. "The quick work by Cpl. St-Amand and police dog Lex undoubtedly saved this man’s life."
BREAKING Another 31 Canadians left Gaza Thursday: Canadian ambassador to Egypt
Another 31 Canadians have been able to leave Gaza via the Rafah border crossing Thursday, Canada's ambassador to Egypt told CTV's Power Play host Vassy Kapelos.
DEVELOPING Police say 2 Jewish schools in Montreal hit by bullets overnight
Two Jewish schools in Montreal's Cote-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grace borough were hit by bullets overnight, police confirmed Thursday morning.
BREAKING Fall federal economic update coming Nov. 21: Freeland's office
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will be presenting an updated picture of Canada's finances on Nov. 21, CTV News has confirmed. That is the date when Freeland will be tabling the fall economic statement, her office said.
Canada has 'sufficient supply' of new COVID-19 vaccines amid 'pandemic amnesia,' experts say
As doctors recommend new COVID-19 vaccine doses to combat the XBB.1.5 Omicron subvariant, a mutation of COVID-19 that has continued to spread despite misconceptions that the virus is a threat of the past, officials say Canada has sufficient supply.
BREAKING First-degree murder charge laid in Elnaz Hajtamiri abduction case
The charge against the former boyfriend of Ontario woman Elnaz Hajtamiri, who disappeared nearly two years ago from a home in Wasaga Beach, has been upgraded from kidnapping to first-degree murder.
BREAKING Israel agrees to 4-hour daily pauses in Gaza fighting to allow civilians to flee, White House says
The White House says Israel has agreed to put in place four-hour daily humanitarian pauses in its assault on Hamas in northern Gaza.
Liberals table 'anti-scab' legislation, satisfying NDP supply deal commitment
Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan tabled new labour legislation Thursday proposing new 'anti-scab' provisions, a commitment that he needed to meet by the end of the year under the terms of the minority Liberals' confidence-and-supply deal with the NDP.
DEVELOPING One dead, two injured in explosion at home in south Ottawa
One person has died and two others are hurt after a home explosion in south Ottawa Thursday.
Air Canada CEO apologizes for accessibility barriers, rolls out new measures
Air Canada CEO Michael Rousseau has apologized for the airline's accessibility shortfalls and announced new measures to improve the travel experience for hundreds of thousands of passengers living with a disability.
Ontario banning Canadian work experience requirement on job applications
The Ontario government hopes to ban employers from requiring Canadian work experience in job postings or application forms.
DEVELOPING Crews on scene of 5-alarm fire at chrome plating facility in Toronto's west end
Crews are working to contain a five-alarm fire that broke out at a chrome plating facility in Toronto's west end.
Here's how much you need to make to live modestly in Calgary
Many Calgarians have been feeling the pressure of rising prices and a new report shows just how much more it costs to live modestly in the city now than it did last year.
Alberta Pension Plan town hall set for Calgary area residents
Former provincial treasurer, Jim Dinning, will host another Alberta Pension Plan engagement panel Thursday night, this time targeting residents in Calgary and area.
10 things to do in and around Calgary this weekend (Nov. 10-12)
Ten things you and your family can do in and around Calgary this weekend.
Dangerous TikTok challenge snakes its way into Montreal schools
A dangerous TikTok challenge has surfaced in Montreal's schools, causing concern for parents and law enforcement.
Student rally for Gaza relocated following clash at Concordia University
As tensions surrounding the Israel-Hamas war mount in Montreal, students from across the city say they plan to conduct a walkout to show their support for Gaza.
NHL's worst face off as Oilers visit Sharks
The two teams with the fewest points in the NHL square off on Thursday night when the Edmonton Oilers visit the San Jose Sharks.
Firefighters called to old hangar space early Thursday
Firefighters were called to an old hangar at the site of Edmonton's former municipal airport early Thursday morning.
Alberta announces new health delivery system, promises to try to protect jobs
The Alberta government says protecting jobs will be a priority as it embarks on a massive restructuring of its health system.
Barrie senior killed in Highway 11 crash with commercial vehicle in North Bay
One person was killed and two others seriously injured in a crash between a commercial and passenger vehicle on Highway 11 in North Bay, police say.
BREAKING Homicide investigation underway after body found in wooded area
The body of a 40-year-old woman was found in a wooded area in the Donovan area of Greater Sudbury on Wednesday, police say.
-
3 charged with running sex ring that catered to elected U.S. officials, other wealthy clients
Three people have been charged with running a sophisticated commercial sex ring in Massachusetts and eastern Virginia that catered to well-connected clients such as elected officials and military officers, federal prosecutors said on Wednesday.
Another Dundas Street Closure frustrates motorists and business owners
On Thursday morning, crews were tearing up Dundas near the entrance to a long-term care home under construction.
-
VIDEO What’s next after video of rant by property owner shines light on downtown’s challenges?
A lengthy outburst by prominent property owner Shmuel Farhi at Downtown London’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) was recorded by Coun. Susan Stevenson on her phone.
Londoners come out swinging at annual Fight to End Homelessness
A total of 32 local entrepreneurs and business leaders were given 18 weeks of training to take part in the boxing Ontario sanctioned match.
Winter weather and poor road conditions causing school closures around Manitoba
With Manitoba experiencing winter weather and poor road conditions on Thursday, a number of schools across the province are closed for the day.
Winnipeg cemetery named National Historic Site
The final resting place for thousands of people in Winnipeg is being recognized nationally.
-
Parents and students with special needs are caught in the middle of a labour dispute in southern Manitoba.
-
DEVELOPING One dead in 'multiple' house fires near Cornwall, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police are on scene for multiple homes on fire near Cornwall, Ont. where one person has died.
Ottawa massage therapist charged with sexual assault
An Ottawa massage therapist is facing sexual assault charges following an investigation into alleged sexual assaults at massage therapy clinics in the city, Ottawa police say.
Saskatoon hospital violates fire code due to patient overcrowding
The Saskatoon Fire Department says St. Paul’s Hospital is in violation of fire code requirements, with beds crowding the hallways and obstructing exit doors.
Former Regina police chief Evan Bray to replace John Gormley
Regina's former Chief of Police Evan Bray will be resurrecting his broadcasting career on Rawlco Radio’s two Saskatchewan talk stations.
-
The conciliation process is underway as the Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) and the provincial government try to find a middle ground in their ongoing bargaining agreement negotiations.
BC Green Party removes deputy leader for 'unacceptable' social media activity
The deputy leader of the BC Green Party has been removed after liking a social media post that compared Dr. Bonnie Henry to Nazi doctor Josef Mengele.
Tickets for Taylor Swift's Vancouver shows go on sale to winners of presale lottery
The wait to buy tickets for Taylor Swift's 2024 concert dates in Vancouver is finally over, with online sales scheduled to start this morning.
-
A first-degree murder trial that began in April is coming close to its conclusion after a series of delays and significant developments that have altered the Crown's case.
'Listen, learn and improve': New Regina police chief excited for upcoming role
Regina’s new Chief of Police Farooq Hassan Sheikh says he is excited to be part of an affordable, diverse and growing city.
City of Regina agrees to take over tourism responsibilities from REAL
Tourism responsibilities will once again belong to the City of Regina after council approved a request from the Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) to hand over the reins.
-
The Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives has released its Living Wage report. It says two full-time earners in Greater Victoria need to make $25.40 an hour in order to support a family of four.
-
