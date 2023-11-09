N.B. police dog rescues man lost in woods

A police dog rescued a man lost in the woods in New Brunswick last weekend.

According to the RCMP, officers responded to a call to rescue a 60-year-old man lost in the woods in Bartholomew around 11 a.m. on Nov. 5. Police learned the man was involved in a side-by-side collision along with two other people who had to leave him because he was unable to walk.

The two people got out of the woods and called for help, according to police. Police dog Lex and his handler Cpl. St. Amand tracked down the man, who was taken to hospital.

"In situations like this when time is of the essence, we rely very heavily on our police dogs and handlers," said Sgt. Jason LeBlanc with the Northeast District RCMP in a news release Thursday. "The quick work by Cpl. St-Amand and police dog Lex undoubtedly saved this man’s life."

