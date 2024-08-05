N.B. police find 22-year-old dead in Maquapit Lake

Search teams found the body of a 22-year-old swimmer in Maquapit Lake in Clarks Corner, N.B., on Sunday afternoon.

According to Cpl. Hans Ouellette with the New Brunswick RCMP, officers, along with four fire departments and paramedics, responded to a report that a man from Saint Mary’s First Nation had gone missing while swimming in the lake at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

First responders searched for the man on Saturday, but did not find him. Ouellette says the search resumed on Sunday and police eventually found his body at 4 p.m.

An autopsy is scheduled to determine the cause of death, but police say at this time they do not believe criminality was a factor.

“Our thoughts are with the man’s family, friends, and community during this difficult time,” Ouellette said in an email.

