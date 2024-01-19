ATLANTIC
More

    • N.B. premier's province-hopping to raise campaign cash comes in for criticism

    Premier Blaine Higgs speaks to reporters at the New Brunswick Legislative Building in Fredericton. (Source: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ron Ward) Premier Blaine Higgs speaks to reporters at the New Brunswick Legislative Building in Fredericton. (Source: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ron Ward)
    Share

    New Brunswick opposition leaders are denouncing the premier's cross-country travel to raise campaign funds and promising to ban political donations from outside the province if they win the election this fall.

    Premier Blaine Higgs this week held fundraisers for his Progressive Conservatives in British Columbia and Alberta and has one scheduled next month in Ontario.

    New Brunswick election law allows campaign contributions of up to $3,000 annually from people whether they live in the province or outside, but Liberal Leader Susan Holt says the practice should be stopped.

    She says the fact that Higgs has to go west to raise money suggests that he doesn't have support in New Brunswick.

    Green Leader David Coon also says his party would ban out-of-province fundraising, arguing that it creates an uneven playing field.

    Steve Outhouse, manager of the PC's 2024 campaign, says Higgs abides by all election rules and pointed out that Holt received out-of-province donations for her leadership campaign in 2022.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 19, 2024.

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Quaker Oats recall leads to Canada-wide class action

    A Vancouver-based law firm has filed a class-action lawsuit against The Quaker Oats Company on behalf of Canadians who purchased or claim to have fallen ill from consuming products that were recalled due to potential salmonella contamination.

    Here is what we know about invasive group A strep

    Public health experts are sounding the alarm as Canada contends with a record-breaking wave of dangerous, and sometimes deadly, invasive group A streptococcus infections. Here's what we know about invasive Group A strep.

    Lawyer hired to prosecute Trump in Georgia is thrust into the spotlight over affair claims

    Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis hired attorney Nathan Wade to lead the Georgia prosecution of Donald Trump and 18 others over efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Now, allegations of a romantic relationship between Willis and Wade are raising questions about his past work and qualifications and threaten to taint one of four criminal cases against the former president.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News