N.B. RCMP arrest men allegedly seen with stolen ATV on Grand Manan ferry
New Brunswick RCMP has arrested two men who were allegedly seen with a stolen ATV on the Grand Manan ferry on Sunday.
According to an RCMP news release, officers received a report of a stolen ATV in the Saint John area around 2:30 p.m. They believed two suspects stole it and were last seen on the Grand Manan ferry with it.
Police found the ATV and arrested a 60-year-old man and a 48-year-old man at the scene. They also found a significant quantity of what is believed to be cocaine.
Both men were released on conditions and are scheduled to appear in court in August.
