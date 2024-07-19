N.B. union votes in favour of strike

CUPE Local 1190, which represents more than 2,200 general labour and trade workers in New Brunswick, recently voted in favour of a strike mandate.

According to a news release from CUPE 1190, 84 per cent of voters were in favour of the strike. The vote was held in more than 21 locations on Wednesday and Thursday.

“We have tried to bargain fairly for 20 months, but this government is again pushing workers towards a strike," said Jonathan Guimond, president of Local 1190, in the release. "We are urging the employer to return to the negotiating table and take workers' demands seriously. Our goal is to secure a fair deal and improve public services, not to go on strike.

“We are prepared to go back to the bargaining table right away if this government is prepared to make offers in parity dollar amounts with other workers.”

Earlier this month, CUPE announced the N.B. Labour and Employment Board had declared a formal impasse in contract talks with the provincial government. The current collective agreement expired in December 2022.

The release says the union will start the essential service designation process to be in a legal strike position. It will also hold “information pickets” at provincial parks, ferries and community events on Aug. 5.

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.