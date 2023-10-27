N.L. government to offer apology for residential schools to Nunatsiavut Inuit

The Newfoundland and Labrador government will offer an apology to residential school survivors and their families in Nunatsiavut and Happy Valley-Goose Bay next week.

Premier Andrew Furey will make apologies from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3 in the five Inuit communities comprising the Nunatsiavut region along Labrador's north coast.

He will also offer an apology next Friday in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, in central Labrador.

The province says the apologies are being offered in partnership with the Nunatsiavut government and residential school survivors.

Newfoundland and Labrador was home to five dormitory-style residential schools operated by the International Grenfell Association and missions from the Moravian Church.

Former Newfoundland and Labrador premier Dwight Ball promised a provincial apology in 2017 following an apology from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, but Ball's plans to deliver it in 2020 were thwarted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 27, 2023.