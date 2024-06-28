N.S., Argentia, N.L, ferry service start date delayed again

The ferry service between Nova Scotia and Argentia, N.L., that was scheduled to start next Wednesday, has been delayed again.

According to a news release from Marine Atlantic, the Ala’suinu vessel is still undergoing a cleaning process in its fuel and lubrication system, resulting in the cancellation of crossings up to July 10 and re-routing through Port aux Basques.

“We apologize to customers, stakeholders, businesses, and all those impacted by the delay of the Ala’suinu’s entry into service,” said Murray Hupman, president and CEO of Marine Atlantic, in the release. “However, the safety of our passengers and crew is paramount, and the vessel will not be leaving port until we can be assured of a smooth sailing.”

The release says debris in the lines is impacting the fuel and lubrication system. For the past three weeks technicians have cleared a section of line only to discover more debris.

Marine Atlantic is adding more crossings with the Blue Puttees, Highlanders and Leif Ericson to increase capacity on the Port aux Basques service.

“As we deal with this unfortunate situation, we will continue our efforts to transport the maximum amount of traffic on and off the Island of Newfoundland,” Hupman said. “We recognize the frustration of our customers and appreciate their ongoing patience during this difficult and challenging period.”

