ATLANTIC
More

    • N.S. man arrested for allegedly confining, assaulting woman

    rcmp
    Share

    A Nova Scotia man is facing several charges for allegedly confining and assaulting a woman in Lower Sackville over the weekend.

    According to an RCMP news, officers responded to a serious assault at a Boxwood Crescent residence around 2:25 p.m. on Sunday. They learned a man confined and attacked a woman known to him before she was able to escape.

    The man barricaded himself in the home and police arrested him with help from a crisis negotiator around 12:36 a.m. on Monday.

    Zeth Brooks, 44, was charged with:

    • sexual assault
    • two counts of forcible confinement
    • assault with a weapon
    • assault by choking
    • assault
    • two counts of uttering threats

    Brooks was remanded into custody.

    For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News