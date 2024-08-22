N.S. man arrested for allegedly confining, assaulting woman

A Nova Scotia man is facing several charges for allegedly confining and assaulting a woman in Lower Sackville over the weekend.

According to an RCMP news, officers responded to a serious assault at a Boxwood Crescent residence around 2:25 p.m. on Sunday. They learned a man confined and attacked a woman known to him before she was able to escape.

The man barricaded himself in the home and police arrested him with help from a crisis negotiator around 12:36 a.m. on Monday.

Zeth Brooks, 44, was charged with:

sexual assault

two counts of forcible confinement

assault with a weapon

assault by choking

assault

two counts of uttering threats

Brooks was remanded into custody.

For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.