    • N.S. mental health clinic gets $425K expansion

    Mental health
    A Halifax mental health clinic is receiving $425,000 to grow its team and offer more services.

    According to a news release from the provincial government, the Peoples’ Counselling Clinic, which offers free mental health counselling for underserved and marginalized communities, will receive the money through a grant from the Office of Addictions and Mental Health.

    The clinic will use the grant to add two new full-time staff members and expand its services, which include counselling for:

    • sexual behaviour problems
    • complex trauma
    • patterns of abuse in relationships
    • sexual and intimate partner victimization
    • attachment and development
    • use of violence in relationships 

