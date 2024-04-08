N.S. mental health clinic gets $425K expansion

A Halifax mental health clinic is receiving $425,000 to grow its team and offer more services.

According to a news release from the provincial government, the Peoples’ Counselling Clinic, which offers free mental health counselling for underserved and marginalized communities, will receive the money through a grant from the Office of Addictions and Mental Health.

The clinic will use the grant to add two new full-time staff members and expand its services, which include counselling for:

sexual behaviour problems

complex trauma

patterns of abuse in relationships

sexual and intimate partner victimization

attachment and development

use of violence in relationships

