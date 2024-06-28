N.S. police arrest 22-year-old man, seize stolen handgun

A 22-year-old man from Eastern Passage, N.S., is facing multiple firearm charges after police seized a loaded handgun on Wednesday.

According to an RCMP news release, officers executed a search warrant at a Kerri Lea Lane as part of an ongoing weapons investigation. They arrested the man and seized a stolen handgun, a cellphone, and cash.

Travolta Adam Beals-Flint was charged with:

laundering proceeds of crime

two counts of possession contrary to order

possession of property obtained by crime

careless use of a firearm

unsafe storage of a firearm

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

unauthorized possession of a firearm

possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized

possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition

possession of a weapon obtained by the commission of an offence

two counts of failure to comply with a court order

Beals-Flint was scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

