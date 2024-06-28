N.S. police arrest 22-year-old man, seize stolen handgun

ATLANTIC
    A 22-year-old man from Eastern Passage, N.S., is facing multiple firearm charges after police seized a loaded handgun on Wednesday.

    According to an RCMP news release, officers executed a search warrant at a Kerri Lea Lane as part of an ongoing weapons investigation. They arrested the man and seized a stolen handgun, a cellphone, and cash.

    Travolta Adam Beals-Flint was charged with:

    • laundering proceeds of crime
    • two counts of possession contrary to order
    • possession of property obtained by crime
    • careless use of a firearm
    • unsafe storage of a firearm
    • possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
    • unauthorized possession of a firearm
    • possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized
    • possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition
    • possession of a weapon obtained by the commission of an offence
    • two counts of failure to comply with a court order

    Beals-Flint was scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

