N.S. police arrest wanted man, seize cocaine and baseball bats

Nova Scotia RCMP arrested a 56-year-old man wanted for failing to attend court and seized several drugs last month.

According to an RCMP news release, officers spotted the man driving a Honda Ridgeline of the Bedford Highway on June 21. They arrested him when he got out of the vehicle in a nearby parking lot.

Police searched the vehicle and found cocaine, two baseball bats and more than 40 prescription tablets.

Frank George Duffy was charged with:

two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking

possession of property obtained by crime

two counts of possession of a controlled substance

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

five counts of failure to comply with a court order

Duffy was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

