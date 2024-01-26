ATLANTIC
    • N.S. police looking for man who allegedly attacked officer

    N.S. RCMP has obtained an arrest warrant for Colby Bond. (Source: RCMP) N.S. RCMP has obtained an arrest warrant for Colby Bond. (Source: RCMP)
    The Nova Scotia RCMP has obtained an arrest warrant for an Enfield man who allegedly assaulted a peace officer in New Minas on Jan. 18.

    According to a news release from the RCMP, Colby Bond, 26, is charged with:

    • dangerous operation causing bodily harm
    • assaulting a peace officer with intent
    • flight from a peace officer
    • assault with a weapon
    • obstructing a peace officer
    • refusal to comply with a demand
    • possession for the purpose of trafficking
    • possession of a controlled substance
    • two counts of failing to comply with a release order

    Bond is described as standing six-feet tall and weighing 170 pounds. He has blue eyes and dark brown hair.

    Anyone with information on Bond is asked to contact police at 902-679-5555, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca.

