N.S. police looking for man who allegedly attacked officer

The Nova Scotia RCMP has obtained an arrest warrant for an Enfield man who allegedly assaulted a peace officer in New Minas on Jan. 18.

According to a news release from the RCMP, Colby Bond, 26, is charged with:

dangerous operation causing bodily harm

assaulting a peace officer with intent

flight from a peace officer

assault with a weapon

obstructing a peace officer

refusal to comply with a demand

possession for the purpose of trafficking

possession of a controlled substance

two counts of failing to comply with a release order

Bond is described as standing six-feet tall and weighing 170 pounds. He has blue eyes and dark brown hair.

Anyone with information on Bond is asked to contact police at 902-679-5555, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca.