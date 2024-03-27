N.S. police recover stolen vehicles, chainsaws worth $260K

Nova Scotia RCMP and the Amherst Police Department recovered stolen items worth roughly $260,000 from a West Brook home last week.

According to an RCMP news release, Amherst police searched a Maccan home on Feb. 27 and investigators learned stolen property may have been moved to a different location.

On March 22, police searched a home on Highway 2 and arrested a 60-year-old man and a 58-year-old woman, both from West Brook.

Police say they seized vehicles, generators, chainsaws, welders, generators, and other tools.

The unnamed pair are charged with:

possession of property obtained by crime of a value exceeding $5,000

tampering with vehicle identification number

possession of property obtained by crime of a value not exceeding $5,000

obstructing a peace officer

The accused were released on conditions and they are scheduled to appear in court on May 27.

