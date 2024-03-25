N.S. police seize hydromorphone, firearms from Stellarton home

ATLANTIC
    Two people are facing trafficking and weapons charges after police seized drugs and firearms from a Stellarton, N.S., home last Wednesday.

    According to an RCMP news release, officers executed a search warrant at a St. Bernard Street home and arrested a woman. They also seized:

    • hydromorphone
    • methamphetamine
    • baggies
    • prescribed medications
    • forged documents
    • firearms
    • ammunitions
    • cellular phones
    • unlicensed spirits

    Police later arrested a man during a targeted traffic stop and seized cash, a cellular phone, and a scale.

    David Michael Burton Pellerine, 29, and Hannah Loraine Burns-Jobes, 24, were charged with:

    • possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
    • possession for the purpose of trafficking
    • unauthorized possession of a firearm
    • possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized
    • careless use of a firearm
    • possession contrary to order

    Both accused were released on conditions and they are scheduled to appear in court on June 24.

