N.S. police seize hydromorphone, firearms from Stellarton home

Two people are facing trafficking and weapons charges after police seized drugs and firearms from a Stellarton, N.S., home last Wednesday.

According to an RCMP news release, officers executed a search warrant at a St. Bernard Street home and arrested a woman. They also seized:

hydromorphone

methamphetamine

baggies

prescribed medications

forged documents

firearms

ammunitions

cellular phones

unlicensed spirits

Police later arrested a man during a targeted traffic stop and seized cash, a cellular phone, and a scale.

David Michael Burton Pellerine, 29, and Hannah Loraine Burns-Jobes, 24, were charged with:

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

possession for the purpose of trafficking

unauthorized possession of a firearm

possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized

careless use of a firearm

possession contrary to order

Both accused were released on conditions and they are scheduled to appear in court on June 24.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.