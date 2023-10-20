N.S. police use spike belt to stop driver after alleged hit-and-run

A Saint Bernard, N.S., man is facing a long list of charges after he allegedly led police on a chase following a reported hit-and-run on Cape Sable Island Thursday morning

Barrington RCMP say they responded to a hit-and-run on Highway 330 in North East Point around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday. They learned a Dodge Ram 2500 and a Chevrolet Silverado 3500 crashed into each other and the Dodge driver fled the scene on foot.

Police say they spotted the driver, a man, running into the woods near McGray Avenue. Police learned of a stolen Hyundai Sonata in Centreville around 10:30 a.m. and they shut off the causeway between North East Point and Barrington Passage.

Police spotted the suspect in the stolen Hyundai around 11:15 a.m. on Highway 330 and they used a spike belt to flatten the tires and stop it.

Police say they arrested Tyrel Anthony Comeau, 27, and noted he appeared to be showing signs of impairment. Comeau allegedly declined to provide a sample of his breath.

Police also found a loaded rifle and a shotgun in the Ram 1500.

Comeau is charged with:

unauthorized possession of a firearm (two counts)

possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized (two counts)

unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle (two counts)

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose (two counts)

careless transportation of a firearm

possession of a firearm obtained by the commission of an offence (two counts)

dangerous operation of a conveyance (two counts)

flight from police

failure to stop after an accident (two counts)

operation of a conveyance while prohibited

failure to comply with a lawful demand

theft of a motor vehicle

mischief (two counts)

possession of property obtained by crime (two counts)

resisting arrest

failure to comply with conditions of a release order (six counts)

Comeau, who is remanded into custody, will appear at the Shelburne provincial court on Nov. 1.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.