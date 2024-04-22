ATLANTIC
    • N.S. premier appoints new justice minister

    Nova Scotia Seniors and Long-Term Care Minister Barbara Adams makes an announcement on long term care room expansion during a news conference in Halifax, Monday, Nov. 20, 2023. (Source: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Keith Doucette) Nova Scotia Seniors and Long-Term Care Minister Barbara Adams makes an announcement on long term care room expansion during a news conference in Halifax, Monday, Nov. 20, 2023. (Source: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Keith Doucette)
    Barbara Adams is Nova Scotia’s new justice minister after Brad Johns resigned from the position amid controversy over his comments on domestic violence.

    According to a Monday news release from the provincial government, Adams, the minister of seniors and long-term care, will be the minister of justice and attorney general effective immediately. She will also maintain her portfolio with the other department.

    “Barbara has been doing an excellent job as Minister of Seniors and Long-Term Care, bringing passion, empathy and determination to the role,” said Premier Tim Houston in the release. “I know that she will bring those same qualities to the Department of Justice as we work to improve the system and implement the recommendations of the Mass Casualty Commission.”

    Adams will be sworn-in on Monday.

