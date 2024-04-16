ATLANTIC
More

    • N.S. RCMP arrest man with 40 grams of cocaine, $2,000

    (File image) (File image)
    Share

    Nova Scotia RCMP has arrested a 26-year-old man who allegedly tried to flee from officers in a vehicle and on foot Sunday night.

    According to an RCMP news release, officers spotted a Nissan Maxima travelling 160 km/h on Highway 101 in Ellerhouse around 11:20 p.m. They tried to stop the vehicle, but did not pursue it due to concerns for public safety.

    Officers in Lower Sackville saw the vehicle heading towards Dartmouth and tried to initiate a traffic stop. The suspect allegedly tried to flee, but police successfully used a spike belt on Dartmouth Road.

    Police chased the driver on foot and arrested him, finding more than 40 grams of cocaine and $2,000 in cash.

    Dion Edward Thomas was charged with:

    • flight from police
    • possession for the purpose of trafficking
    • dangerous operation of a conveyance
    • resisting a peace officer

    Thomas appeared in court on Monday and was remanded into custody.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News