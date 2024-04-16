N.S. RCMP arrest man with 40 grams of cocaine, $2,000

Nova Scotia RCMP has arrested a 26-year-old man who allegedly tried to flee from officers in a vehicle and on foot Sunday night.

According to an RCMP news release, officers spotted a Nissan Maxima travelling 160 km/h on Highway 101 in Ellerhouse around 11:20 p.m. They tried to stop the vehicle, but did not pursue it due to concerns for public safety.

Officers in Lower Sackville saw the vehicle heading towards Dartmouth and tried to initiate a traffic stop. The suspect allegedly tried to flee, but police successfully used a spike belt on Dartmouth Road.

Police chased the driver on foot and arrested him, finding more than 40 grams of cocaine and $2,000 in cash.

Dion Edward Thomas was charged with:

flight from police

possession for the purpose of trafficking

dangerous operation of a conveyance

resisting a peace officer

Thomas appeared in court on Monday and was remanded into custody.

