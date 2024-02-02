N.S. RCMP investigating sexual offences at elementary school

The Nova Scotia RCMP is investigating a report of sexual assaults at Pentz Elementary School in Lunenburg County.

According to a Friday news release from the RCMP, the reported sexual assaults allegedly involved a male employee and a child victim. Police received the report on Oct. 25, 2023, and the employee has not been at the school since Oct. 26, 2023.

Police say more victims have come forward through the course of the investigation. The name of the school employee will not be disclosed due to the Privacy Act and to protect the victims.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cpl. Matthew Leggett at 902-527-5555, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca.