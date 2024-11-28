ATLANTIC
More

    • N.S. RCMP seize illegal cannabis from Middle Sackville store twice in one week

    Photo courtesy: RCMP Photo courtesy: RCMP
    Share

    Nova Scotia RCMP seized illegal cannabis from a Middle Sackville store twice in the last week.

    Police say they executed a search warrant at a Sackville Drive storefront on Nov. 20. They arrested a 53-year-old Halifax man and seized cannabis.

    On Nov. 27, police returned to the store and arrested a 40-year-old Dartmouth man. They also seized:

    • illegal cannabis
    • cash
    • electronic mobile devices
    • vape products
    • hashish
    • unstamped tobacco

    Both men were released on conditions and will later appear in court to face charges of possession for the purpose of selling and possession for the purpose of distributing under the Cannabis Act.

    The investigation is ongoing.

    For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News