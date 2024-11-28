N.S. RCMP seize illegal cannabis from Middle Sackville store twice in one week

Nova Scotia RCMP seized illegal cannabis from a Middle Sackville store twice in the last week.

Police say they executed a search warrant at a Sackville Drive storefront on Nov. 20. They arrested a 53-year-old Halifax man and seized cannabis.

On Nov. 27, police returned to the store and arrested a 40-year-old Dartmouth man. They also seized:

illegal cannabis

cash

electronic mobile devices

vape products

hashish

unstamped tobacco

Both men were released on conditions and will later appear in court to face charges of possession for the purpose of selling and possession for the purpose of distributing under the Cannabis Act.

The investigation is ongoing.

