N.S. replaces four helicopter water bombers

The Nova Scotia government is using federal money to replace four helicopter water bombers.

According to a Friday news release, helicopters are able to scoop and dump water on a faster rotation than fixed-wing aircraft. They can also draw from smaller water bodies.

“Being prepared for emergencies such as wildfires is critical to protecting communities and Nova Scotians,” said Tory Rushton, minister of natural resources and renewables, in the release. “That’s why we’re considering all options and are upgrading our fleet of helicopters to ensure we can manage wildfires in the future.”

An agreement between federal and provincial governments on wildfire equipment and training is in place from 2022 to 2027. Each level of government will pitch in $12.8 million.

The current fleet of helicopters in Nova Scotia was purchased in 2016, according to the release.

