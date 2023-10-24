N.S. singer-songwriter Christina Martin calls new album part of her 'healing journey'

Christina Martin has been keeping a few lyrics in her back pocket, waiting decades to put them in the right album.

“There were some lyrics and a melody that I hung onto for 20 years following Hurricane Juan that we experienced,” Martin said.

The Nova Scotia-based singer-songwriter has worked on her latest album, “Storm,” for years, crafting 11 songs with her partner Dale Murray.

“I spent a lot of time using midi tracks arranging, creating different melodies, then I could send them downstairs to Dale’s studio and he would come up with ideas and we would go back and forth,” Martin said.

Martin, who recorded some of the songs at the restored Oxford Capitol Theatre, wanted to make the album accessible to everyone.

“I wanted to commit to having all my music videos have an audio described version,” she said.

Martin said the record delves into personal material such as her relationship with her late brother.

“All 11 songs on the album are about my life,” she said. “They’re about pivotal experiences and moments. It’s a giant reminder of what I’ve been through and what I have to be grateful for.

““All I know is for me this was about my healing journey. So if anyone listens and can feel something, I’ve accomplished something.”

“Storm” can be found online.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.