    • N.S. spends $610K on study of possible light-rail in Cape Breton

    The Cape Breton University sign is seen in an undated file photo. The Cape Breton University sign is seen in an undated file photo.
    Cape Breton University will lead a feasibility study looking into the possibility of a light-rail line in that part of Nova Scotia.

    According to a news release from the province, the study will receive $610,000 to develop a battery-powered light-rail train service in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality.

    “For years, Cape Bretoners have seen the railway sit idle,” said Premier Tim Houston in the release. “Now they’re seeing the population grow and the need for more efficient transportation. This project is something to get excited about and bring hope for more connected communities, more housing and more economic development within the CBRM and beyond.”

    Work on the study, which will involve community consultation, is expected to start immediately.

