N.S. to spend $7.5 million on winter shelters

Nova Scotia say it is spending millions of dollars on temporary housing units across the province this winter.

The province announced it will spend $7.5 million on 200 units, including 100 in the Halifax Regional Municipality. The funds will also purchase mattresses, bed frames, and desks.

"This is a significant and welcome initiative by the Province, working with HRM and the community sector,” said Mike Savage, mayor of Halifax, in a Wednesday press release. “These investments will make an appreciable improvement in the living conditions for people who are unhoused in our community."

The province says it will provide two parcels of land in HRM to host the shelter villages, while HRM will also provide land and operational oversight for the 100 units.

The province is offering a further $1.8 million for overnight shelters in Amherst, Bridgewater, and HRM, and $180,000 to support a designated campground for RV and trailer hook-up in HRM.

